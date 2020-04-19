Clarkdale mayor praises staff; extension of town’s park maintenance pact approved

CLARKDALE — While there wasn’t much on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular Clarkdale Town Council meeting, there was still much to say.

Mayor Doug Von Gausig said most of what there was to say — in his opening remarks.

“I’m lucky to be mayor of a town with a staff like this,” Von Gausig said, praising town staff for its hard work and adjustments amid closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I really appreciate how this staff has responded with creativity in how to get the work of the town done and serve our residents — under very tough circumstances.”

Tuesday’s meeting was held via videoconferencing on zoom.us, with instructions and a code provided as part of the online agenda packet on clarkdale.az.gov. The Council’s next meeting will likely be held using the same approach, with in-person meetings worldwide not being held due to the pandemic.

Von Gausig also acknowledged the recent deaths of two renowned Clarkdale residents. Former town councilor, vice mayor, artist, retired art teacher and art advocate Ellie Bauer passed away April 2, and 91-year-old “Bee Man” and longtime Babbitt’s Lumber employee Locy Rogers died April 7.

Bauer’s daughter, Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, appeared to be in attendance in the Zoom meeting, and von Gausig said his thoughts were with the Bauer family.



Von Gausig also pointed out the pandemic shutdown will likely have economic impacts of many types, from Clarkdale’s sales tax revenue to the Arizona gasoline tax and the streams it funds.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first regular meeting of the Council since March 10.

The Council approved a resolution to keep a 3% tax on food for home consumption. The tax has being collected by the Arizona Department of Revenue continuously since September 2013, despite a 2001 repeal of the tax by the Council.

The tax applies to stores in Clarkdale but not to restaurants; those businesses already charge the city’s total sales tax rate of 9.85 percent.

It also applies to online purchases of food for home consumption, for customers who indicate a Clarkdale or zip code 86324 address.

There was no input noted during a public hearing. There was little Council discussion prior to the unanimous vote; the Council has discussed this issue several times over the past year.

Another resolution passed unanimously Tuesday was to approve an agreement with developer PTM Enterprises, LLC, for an extension of one year on maintaining Copper Penny Park, located on the northwest corner of Old Jerome Highway and Mescal Spur in “The Crossroads at Mingus” development.

PTM Enterprises did not move quickly enough on completing the development, according to the agenda packet, and though the landscaping, park improvements, and irrigation required for both Phase I and Phase II are now complete, PTM’s delays led to an agreement to maintain the park for three years instead of two.

The resolution also deeds the park land to the Town of Clarkdale.

The Town Council is still set to hold its budget hearings April 30 and May 1; it isn’t clear how the pandemic shutdown will impact those proceedings.