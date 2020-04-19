OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, April 19
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Obituary: Danny Parker 1943-2020

Danny Parker

Danny Parker

Originally Published: April 19, 2020 6:04 a.m.

Danny Parker, born to Frank and Bedie Parker of Camp Verde Arizona, on May 12, 1943 passed away April 11, 2020 at the age of 76.

Danny spent his childhood years in Camp Verde and graduated from Camp Verde High School in 1961. He then attended Eastern Arizona College for 2 years.

Danny had many jobs during his life. Some of which he liked to talk about were ADOT in Flagstaff, different construction jobs throughout the state of Arizona and being a Sales Representative for United Rentals then with the Yavapai-Apache Sand and Rock. After his retirement from Yavapai-Apache Sand and Rock in 2006 he became a member of the Yavapai-Apache Business Board and continued this until his death.

Danny was also known as a Master Leather Craftsman for over 40 years.

In his younger years, Danny was a member of the Verde Valley Rangers and was a Team Roper. Any place he went he would run into at least one of his many friends.

His favorite things to do was to spend time with his family, which included 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, work out in his leather shop and being involved with the Yavapai-Apache Business Board.


Danny was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Duane (Sweetpea) Parker and brother, Edwin Parker. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Thyna Parker, brother, Billy Port Parker, brother, Robert Parker (Isla), daughter, Tammie Parsons (Clint), daughter, Bedie Price (Chad), son, Danny Parker II (Christina) and stepson, Bryan Collins and many nephews and nieces.

Due to recent events no services are planned at this time. However there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.

