Sun, April 19
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Garnett Ginger Padgett 1954-2020

Garnett Ginger Padgett

Garnett Ginger Padgett

Originally Published: April 19, 2020 6:02 a.m.

Garnett Ginger Padgett, 66, of Clarkdale, Arizona passed away on April 6, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born February 11, 1954 in Cottonwood to John and Flora Kinsey.

Garnett attended Clarkdale and Mingus High School, receiving her High School Diploma. She then attended Yavapai College for 1 year. She worked as a caregiver for Native Resources.

Garnett is preceded in death by her parents, John and Flora Kinsey; sister, Susan Poseyesva; brothers, Sanford Kwail, Dave Kinsey Sr., Darrell Kinsey and Wendell Kinsey.

She is survived by husband Tim Padgett, together 35 years, of Clarkdale; daughter, Lashelle Littlestar Kinsey of Camp Verde; brother, Jon Kinsey of Clarkdale; sister Sharon Loring (Al) of Clarkdale and lots of nieces and nephews.

A funeral Service will be held at Valley View Cemetery, Clarkdale. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

