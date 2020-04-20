Arizona now has 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases, more than 4,000 new cases in 20 days.

Health professionals report that each new patient afflicted with the COVID-19 virus spreads the disease to about 2.2 people on average, making it more contagious than seasonal flu.

In Arizona, that extrapolation of numbers has resulted in 1,000 new cases of coronavirus every four to seven days over the past 20 days.

Arizona reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Jan. 26. It was 64 days later that Arizona reported 1,000 cases in the state.

Since then, Arizona reached the 2,000-case mark four days later. The state recorded its 3,000th case five days after that and the 4,000th in seven more days.

Monday, four days after first reporting 4,000 cases in Arizona, the state surpassed 5,000 cases of COVID-19. Monday’s report from the Arizona Department of Health Services states there are now 5,064 cases of coronavirus in the state, with the virus now claiming 187 lives.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Seniors 65 and older face the greatest risk from COVID-19, according to ADHS data. Of the 187 reported deaths in Arizona, 137 have been in the 65-and-older demographic, with 29 deaths reported for those between the ages of 55 and 64.

By gender, women continue to contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,636 cases as of Monday morning.

Pima County has 941 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 473 and 337 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Monday report states 54,500 tests have now been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 22,962 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,876, but the fewest deaths of any other age group with seven.

People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 1,236 positive tests and account for 73.2% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows COVID-19 cases continue to hold steady in the county.

YCCHS Monday reported 71 confirmed cases, one death and five patients who have recovered from the virus.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, nine in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

YCCHS further reported 1,989 people have been tested in Yavapai County with 96% of those tests being negative.

Women outpace men by a 42-29 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 49 patients with seven in critical care. VVMC reports four positive cases of coronavirus with 11 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 40 positive tests with 19 results pending. FMC has admitted 163 patients; 42 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 752,093 Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally exceeding 41,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Friday reported 2.34 million cases worldwide, with at least 165,000 deaths.

What 4 things need to happen from a public health perspective to 're-open' Yavapai County?

Increased rapid testing – with the 15 Abbott Labs testing machines dedicated to Arizona, we hope to see more of this type of testing in Yavapai County soon. Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test can deliver “positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.” The FDA has escalated approvals of rapid “point-of-care” diagnostics made by other companies including Mesa Biotech and Cepheid which are also ramping up production to meet unprecedented demand. In Abbott’s case, however, the company has a much broader global presence than the smaller biotech firms. Antibody testing – The partnership between the State and the University of Arizona to develop antibody tests, which the Governor announced last week is a positive sign. The state investment will allow the UofA to test 250,000 of Arizona’s front-line workforce. Protection of our vulnerable populations - In the current public health emergency, the vulnerable will likewise face significant hurdles. For example:

• Those without health insurance may not be able to visit a doctor and have testing ordered.

• Frail and disabled individuals may not be able to self-quarantine because they require the care of others.

• People in homeless shelters and prisons cannot practice physical distancing.

• Some people will not be able to see written instructions, and others will not be able to hear verbal instructions.

• Millions of people may not be able to understand or follow directions because of cognitive impairments.

• The same is true for people with language barriers.

• Considering shopping frenzies and dwindling supplies, those with mobility impairments may be unable to purchase necessities.

Continued use of protective measures such as physical distancing and use of masks.

Arizona Need to Know

Cloth Face Coverings: Questions and Answers

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

For Yavapai County data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs

Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see parameters on www.yavapai.us/chs

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 928-771-3122.

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 928-771-3138.

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103 M-F, 8-5.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 20 5,064 cases



April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported