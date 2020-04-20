OFFERS
Camp Verde students use online services, study packets to complete studies

Camp Verde Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe said Monday that more than half of the district’s 1,600-plus students are using online education resources the district has made available since schools closed for the year. The majority of the others, Howe said, are elementary school students who rely on study packets they receive from the school. VVN/Bill Helm

Camp Verde Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe said Monday that more than half of the district's 1,600-plus students are using online education resources the district has made available since schools closed for the year. The majority of the others, Howe said, are elementary school students who rely on study packets they receive from the school. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 20, 2020 12:24 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — More than half of Camp Verde Unified’s 1,600-plus students are using online education resources the district has made available since schools closed for the year, Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe said Monday.

In fact, upward of 80% of the district's middle school students do not require printed study packets, instead utilizing the district’s Google online option to do their work.

High school students, Howe said, “are exclusively online, other than a couple of the kids who need special services.”

According to Howe, Camp Verde Unified students have been targeted by counselors and principals with educational opportunities and supports since the state’s schools closed on March 16 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“When we were firing things up online, we’ve set up things for them to get extra help,” Howe said.

Visit campverdeschools.net for more information to the district’s online education resources.

At Camp Verde Elementary, continuing education has been predominantly accomplished with study packets. But some of the school’s teachers have been offering online education, Howe said.

Howe also said that should the COVID-19 crisis require districts to continue with closures into the summer, he may “ask the board to give Google accounts to fourth grade and fifth grade students.”

“Depends on what the state allows us to do,” Howe said. “If they don’t want any face-to-face.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

