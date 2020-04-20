Coronavirus shutdown costly to Jerome

JEROME - Coronavirus closures and loss of sales tax revenue is having a “catastrophic impact” on the tiny town of Jerome, according to a letter sent to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema by Jerome Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

“Seriously hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenues that are going to be at risk depending on how long we’re closed,” Gallagher told the Jerome Council, who were meeting on-line via Zoom Tuesday because of coronavirus distancing recommendations. “The impact for us is the revenues."

“I sent something (to Sinema) about our sales tax revenues and our parking kiosk revenues that are going to be seriously affected,” she told the council.

“Assuming, given that almost nothing is open in Jerome at this point and we have no ‘essential businesses’ operating here, that revenues from this point forward will be virtually nil,” Gallagher wrote to Sinema. “We could anticipate a revenue loss of over $640,000 if the pandemic is for the next six months.”

She told Sinema that the town’s $12,000 in parking revenues per month have dwindled to nearly nothing.

It’s impossible to predict how bad the impact is going to be, Gallagher told the council. “It’s hard to say when we’re going to open up again.”

“Anyone that is listening out there, can also go to their website and urge the governor and the senators to fund the cities,” explained Mayor Alex Barber, who asked Gallagher if the $640,000 loss was if businesses were closed for six months.

Gallagher said that was correct, “that’s if we get no revenue.” The town manager said there would be some revenue, but it will be minimal.

The town has yet to see the results of the closures on the sales tax because of the delay in taxes coming in, Gallagher said.

People don’t pay the March tax until April 20, so there’s no way to know exactly what the impact is going to be.

But the last time she looked, Gallagher said the March numbers were down by $24,000 but the books were not closed yet.

Gallagher told Sinema in her letter that despite having a population of 440 residents, it attracts 1.5 million tourists a year.

“The sales tax that is generated is our life’s blood. As an example, of the $1,958,000 in general fund revenues anticipated in our FY2020 budget, $1,027,000, or over 52 percent, is comprised of local sales tax,” she wrote.

“It’s killing my town,” explained Police Chief Allen Muma last week, referring to the economic loss of closing stores and the lack of tourists. He said that towns like Cottonwood still have stores open to support the town. In Jerome, “everything we have is shut down” except for two little restaurants.

“A month, you’re talking $100,000 plus” out of the budget,” Muma pointed out.

In the letter to Sinema, the Jerome town manager said she emphasized the need for Congress to let the Cares Act be used for “revenue replacement” rather than just “expense reimbursement.”

She hasn’t heard back from Sinema yet, but Gallagher said she knows even the National League of Cities and Town is pressing for revenue replacement for towns.

It’s hard to say when stores will open and how bad it’s going to be once the stores do open up again, Gallagher said.