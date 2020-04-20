Cottonwood Community Task Force unites many types of organizations

COTTONWOOD — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased need for communication about distribution of resources, a task force has been formed to keep many types of agencies, businesses and others in the Cottonwood area on the same page. Cottonwood Community Task Force ties municipal and other government agencies to civic groups, school districts, stores, hotels and others.

“It’s a broad list of groups,” Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski told the Verde Independent just before the task force met Wednesday. “We’re going to be constantly examining what our economic recovery ought to look like, and making sure nonprofits can perform their functions.”

Some area residents find themselves in new roles, either within or apart from working for the same employer. For example, Elinski said, some City of Cottonwood employees have been aiding volunteer efforts; Interim Recreation Director Hezekiah Allen has been coordinating one of those efforts himself.

In a guest column the Verde Independent published on its website, verdenews.com, on April 16, Elinski thanked the task force and the community for helping get tools and supplies to those most affected by either the pandemic or the economic shutdown that’s come with it.

“We have been meeting weekly through digital technology to ensure that we have the resources we need in Cottonwood to meet the demand placed on our citizens,” Elinski wrote in his column. “I am proud to say that our community has stepped up to supply many necessities, including personal protective equipment, or PPE, through donation-drives and homespun efforts.”

Here is a list of email contact information for some members of the task force, who will be helping lead coordination of nonprofit responses to COVID-19-related needs in the Cottonwood area:

Cottonwood Oak Creek School District superintendent Steve King, sking@cocsd.k12.az.us

Tricia Winter (COCSD executive assistant), twinters@cocsd.k12.az.us

Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall, mkuykendall@cottonwoodaz.gov

Cottonwood Council member Jackie Nairn, jnairn@cottonwoodaz.gov

Julie Keeney (Senior Adult Day Care Center), julie_keeney@msn.com

April Rhodes (Spectrum Healthcare), aprilr@spectrumhg.org

Shawn Hatch (Spectrum regional VP), shawnh@spectrumhg.org

Anna May (Pines Hotel), amc@coryteam.com

Kim Moore (Verde Valley Ambulance Company), emschief@verdevalleyambulance.com

Verde Valley Fire Chief Joe Moore, jmoore@verdevalleyfire.org

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin, rcorbin@cottonwoodaz.gov

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, telinski@cottonwoodaz.gov

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell, sgesell@cottonwoodaz.gov

Mingus Union High School Superintendent Mike Westcott, miwestcott@muhs.com

Mike Newcomb (Manzanita Outreach), mike@manzanitaoutreach.org

Cottonwood Safeway store manager Donald Walton, donald.Walton@safeway.com

Pastor Rob Biggs (Living Waters), rob@livingwateraz.com

Ron Haase, Chief Administrative Officer, Northern Arizona Healthcare, ronald.haase@nahealth.com

Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison (District 3), randy.garrison@yavapai.us

Brandi Bateman (Executive Assistant to Supervisor Garrison), brandi.Bateman@yavapai.us

Jeri Denniston (Yavapai College Small Business Development Center) jeri.denniston@yc.edu

Leon Pontikes (Verde Valley Medical Center), leon.pontikes@nahealth.com

Leah Donell (marketing and public information specialist, City of Cottonwood, ldonell@cottonwoodaz.gov

Amy Corrieri (Executive assistant, Northern Arizona Healthcare/VVMC), amy.Corrieri@nahealth.com

Isaac Dudley (Friends of the Verde River) scenditmag@gmail.com

Ruth Ellen Elinski (Business Analyst, Yavapai College SBDC) RuthEllen.Elinski@yc.edu

Hezekiah Allen, Interim Recreation Center Manager, City of Cottonwood, hallen@cottonwoodaz.gov

Tricia Lewis, Cottonwood Tourism & Economic Development, Director, tlewis@cottonwoodaz.gov

Karen Eads (Yavapai Collage), Karen.Eads@yc.edu