County/Forest agreement for trailheads extended to 2039

YAVAPAI COUNTY — Wedenesday, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors held its second regularly scheduled meeting since COVID-19 pandemic physical distancing began in earnest. Meeting telephonically, with no set public input segment and no presentations, the board took dozens of actions — many of those through its consent agenda.

The board’s next meeting will also likely be telephonic, broadcast live via a link on Yavapai.us/videos-list. That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6; the May 20 meeting will be held telephonically and online as well.

One item approved as part of the consent agenda at Wednesday’s meeting was an extension of a special use agreements with the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District for trailhead parking lots in the Cornville area.

Supervisor Randy Garrison said the county has no plans to do any major work at either site in the near future; the agreement merely clears a permitting hurdle for the future, in case the county decides to begin a construction project at either site in the future.

No money changes hands between the county and the U.S. Forest Service as part of the special use permit.

The Beaverhead Flat trailhead is an already partly developed dirt parking lot along Beaverhead Flat Road, near Cornville Road. The lot is about 420 feet by 1200 feet.

The other trailhead would involve substantial new construction, as there is a new paved lot and a trail in an area along the south side of Cornville Road, near the Verde Santa Fe development, in the agenda packet for the meeting item, found at yavapai.us/meetings.

The lot would be 1,200 feet by 600 feet. A recreational trail that connects with Cornville Road would wrap into the back of the parking lot.

Garrison said he received nearly immediate questions and comments after the Verde Independent published an online story, previewing the meeting and highlighting the special use permit, and said he is continually frustrated by residents reading headlines and providing feedback without considering all elements of a story.

“The not-in-my-backyard mentality is so entrenched, any hint or sign that something new might be built seems to lead to a reaction right away,” Garrison said. “A lot of folks don’t seem to like development of any kind — and expect government to stand in the way of all of it.”