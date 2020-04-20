Camp Verde committed to physical, traditional graduation
CAMP VERDE — Although Camp Verde Unified’s administrator-in-charge cannot see into the future, he does not want to ask the Class of 2020 to graduate somewhere – anywhere – other than the high school’s Sam Hammerstrom Field.
“Virtual graduation – that doesn’t float our boat,” Danny Howe said Monday.
Despite school closures through the end of the school year, Howe said he’s holding out hope that high school graduation will be able to take place the way it does each year. On the school’s football field.
“I’ve said since day one, if we can offer it as traditional as we can, we’ll offer it,” Howe said.
But Howe does not know when – or if – Camp Verde High School will be able to hold this year’s graduation in one place. Whatever happens, Howe would like to “make it fair to their families, to have enough notice.”
“I’d like to have a week, or 10-day notice,” Howe said. “Let’s say (Gov. Doug) Ducey says everything’s back on June 1. I’m thinking we’d do a full-blown graduation in June. But what if he says we’re out until later? I don’t have a crystal ball.”
Either way, Camp Verde won’t hold its graduation ceremony on May 21 as the district had planned “unless Ducey reverses, the state’s closed until May 31,” Howe said.
Of the 120 seniors who attend Camp Verde High School, 110 are on course to graduate, Howe said. Six South Verde seniors are also projected to graduate, as well as three students from the district’s accommodation/online school.
Of the district’s eighth grade students, Howe said that 121 of 122 are on target for promotion.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
- 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Cottonwood police report rash of auto burglaries
- Mini-road trips offer mental relief from quarantine blues
- Two more COVID-19 recoveries in Yavapai County
- Police: Man who has been deported four times found with cocaine in Cottonwood
- Seniors account for 71% of COVID-19 deaths in Arizona
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County declares countywide emergency
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: