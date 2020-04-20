Camp Verde committed to physical, traditional graduation

CAMP VERDE — Although Camp Verde Unified’s administrator-in-charge cannot see into the future, he does not want to ask the Class of 2020 to graduate somewhere – anywhere – other than the high school’s Sam Hammerstrom Field.

“Virtual graduation – that doesn’t float our boat,” Danny Howe said Monday.

Despite school closures through the end of the school year, Howe said he’s holding out hope that high school graduation will be able to take place the way it does each year. On the school’s football field.

“I’ve said since day one, if we can offer it as traditional as we can, we’ll offer it,” Howe said.



But Howe does not know when – or if – Camp Verde High School will be able to hold this year’s graduation in one place. Whatever happens, Howe would like to “make it fair to their families, to have enough notice.”

“I’d like to have a week, or 10-day notice,” Howe said. “Let’s say (Gov. Doug) Ducey says everything’s back on June 1. I’m thinking we’d do a full-blown graduation in June. But what if he says we’re out until later? I don’t have a crystal ball.”

Either way, Camp Verde won’t hold its graduation ceremony on May 21 as the district had planned “unless Ducey reverses, the state’s closed until May 31,” Howe said.

Of the 120 seniors who attend Camp Verde High School, 110 are on course to graduate, Howe said. Six South Verde seniors are also projected to graduate, as well as three students from the district’s accommodation/online school.

Of the district’s eighth grade students, Howe said that 121 of 122 are on target for promotion.

