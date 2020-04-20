Three-year superintendent contract on table for Danny Howe

CAMP VERDE — At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board will consider awarding Danny Howe a three-year contract as the district’s superintendent.

The school district has not yet released information on the contract amount.

According to the district governing board’s April 21 agenda, the meeting will be held via Zoom. Use meeting ID 794-8772-7020, then passcode 6XDkv7.

The Camp Verde School Board will also consider whether the district can afford to have someone replace Howe as middle school principal.

If Howe is asked to serve only as superintendent, the board would also consider directing district administration to begin the job search for a new middle school principal.

A Camp Verde Unified employee for 29 years, Howe taught mathematics and science for 19 years before he was named Camp Verde Middle School principal. In February 2018, Howe took over as the district’s administrator-in-charge.

Since the school’s coronavirus-related closure on March 16, Howe said he is most proud of the district’s “connectedness we’ve kept with the kids.”

“I’ve commended the staff at Camp Verde Unified for their stick-to-itivenes, doing whatever it takes to educate kids and provide food for our community,” Howe said.

Howe is currently under contract with the district until June 30, 2021. According to the agenda, the contract that the Camp Verde School Board will consider offering Howe would be from July 1, 2020 and expire on June 30, 2023. The new contract would supersede Howe’s current contract.

The governing board may vote to convene in executive session to discuss the contract with Howe.

