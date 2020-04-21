Commentary: A voice for victims of crime

It was late evening. The middle-aged couple was watching TV in their Scottsdale home when two masked offenders wielding knives broke through a back door.

As the husband valiantly fought with one, the second grabbed his wife and held the knife to her throat. The couple were then bound at the wrists and ankles with duct tape. The intruders demanded their jewelry, wallets, credit cards and pin numbers. Finally, the intruders stuffed the couple into a closet, mouths gagged, and fled the residence.

Eventually, the husband was able to loosen his bonds, then his wife’s, and call for help. Thanks to good police work and ATM photos of the criminals withdrawing cash from the victims’ bank account, the two intruders were arrested.

This case was assigned to me, a young prosecutor working at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. My memory of it has dimmed, but one memory has not — how few rights victims of crime had prior to 1990. Although a defendant has the right to attend the trial and hear all the evidence, victims back then waited nervously in courthouse hallways until called to testify, with no idea of what was going on inside the courtroom.

Back then, victim advocates did not exist. During 15-minute breaks in a trial, in addition to rushing to the restroom and organizing my thoughts for the next session, I would grab a few minutes with the victim to answer questions the best I could. Back then, such was the maltreatment and neglect of those forgotten by the criminal justice system — the innocent victims of crime.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan created the President’s Task Force on Victims of Crime to address the needs of the millions of Americans who are victimized by crime every year. The report found that “the innocent victims of crime have been overlooked; their pleas for justice have gone unheeded, and their wounds — personal, emotional, and financial — have gone unattended.” The report further stated: “Somewhere along the way, the system began to serve lawyers and judges and defendants, treating the victims with institutionalized disinterest.”

As a 37-year prosecutor here in Arizona, I have witnessed the combined efforts of federal, state and local governments, along with the private sector, to stop the neglect and mistreatment of victims by the system of justice itself.

In 1990, Arizona voters passed our Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights, amending our Constitution to ensure that victims are treated with respect and dignity, and to give them a voice in the criminal process. These rights include: the right to notice, to be present and heard at court hearings; the right to information; the right to compensation for losses suffered as a result of a crime; and the right to privacy and to protection. Most notable, gone are the days when a victim had to wait outside the courtroom; now, victims have the absolute right to be in the courtroom during the trial.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to bring awareness to issues that victims of crime face. Every crime, whether a murder, assault, burglary, theft or stolen credit card, leaves a lasting impact on victims and our communities.

Our Yavapai County Board of Supervisors issued a Proclamation declaring April 19-25, 2020 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week and expressing our county’s commitment to “working for a better future for all victims and survivors.”

With the unwavering support of our communities, crime survivors are empowered to face their grief, loss, anger, and hope without fear of judgment, and feel supported, heard, and respected.

Sheila Polk is the Yavapai County Attorney.