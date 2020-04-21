OFFERS
Cottonwood couple wins $3.77 million in ‘Triple Twist’

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 12:08 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Cottonwood couple claimed the winning ticket in a recent Triple Twist lottery game.

According to a news release, a ticket from the April 17 drawing had all six numbers, and won $3.77 million for a Cottonwood couple.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket for Arizona’s very own draw game was sold at Crazy Tony’s Old Town Market, 802 N. Main St in Old Town Cottonwood.

The winning numbers for the April 20 Triple Twist drawing were 9, 17, 18, 32, 33 and 35. That drawing was for $210,000.

Arizona officials say lottery sales fund critical state programs that support some of the most vulnerable members of our community while awarding prizes to Arizonans.

