Goldenstein Gallery unveils new works from 3-D painter Ali Mignonne
Goldenstein Gallery has just received new work from coveted artist Ali Mignonne.
Known for her rich body of work, which is a reflection of both her artistic lineage and her deep connection to the natural world, her new paintings evoke both a sense of peace and connection to the greater whole.
Mignonne comes from a lineage of painters; both of her grandmothers were painters, her mother is also a painter. From an early age she was immersed in the visual language of art and would express the delights she discovered while spending countless hours in the vibrancy of the surrounding natural environment that she profoundly loved.
She felt a deep kinship with each tree, each rock and each creature she came upon during her explorations.
“Ali’s work speaks to the viewer in a subtle but powerful way,” notes Gallery owner Linda Goldenstein. “They are surprisingly rich in texture and contrast yet still evoke a sense of peace.”
Mignonne’s works are a mixture of the earth’s wonders and the mind’s fancy. She combines ordinary scenes with out-of-context colors or images to carry the viewer past the boundaries of reality.
Her paintings are dramatic and evoke strong emotions with high contrast in color and lighting.
The public can view her work at online at www.GoldensteinArt.com.
Visit GoldensteinArt.com to see videos of their artists, calendar updates and schedules, to sign up for their informative e-newsletter and also find them on Facebook and Instagram or call 928-204-1765.
