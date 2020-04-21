Letter: America needs intelligent, competent, functional leadership

Editor:

Blind loyalty, ignorance and denial can cost us and our loved one’s lives. Leadership matters. Words matter.

Our nation has become one with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths. This should never have happened in the USA, the richest country in the world.

We have no coordinated and national plan. We need a consistent plan of action throughout our country.

We also need a president who can exude calm but still be honest and truthful with the American people. With every coronavirus briefing, Donald Trump contradicts his own statements, sometimes during the same briefing. He gives out medical advice that leaves the medical experts horrified. We need a president who is straight with us and compassionate at the same time. Sadly, this is not in Donald Trump’s DNA.

It’s imperative that we use our critical thinking skills when listening to the media. Our sources must be legitimate and credible journalists.

We must verify, fact check, fact check & fact check some more. There are some radio and talk show hosts who have no journalisam credentials at all.

These are sources who have no regulations that are required and aren’t held accountable for what they say. They simply give out disinformation, opinions and propaganda.

This crisis will eventually pass but not without intelligent, competent and functional leadership at the top.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood