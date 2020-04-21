OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: America needs intelligent, competent, functional leadership

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 11:18 a.m.

Editor:

Blind loyalty, ignorance and denial can cost us and our loved one’s lives. Leadership matters. Words matter.

Our nation has become one with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths. This should never have happened in the USA, the richest country in the world.

We have no coordinated and national plan. We need a consistent plan of action throughout our country.

We also need a president who can exude calm but still be honest and truthful with the American people. With every coronavirus briefing, Donald Trump contradicts his own statements, sometimes during the same briefing. He gives out medical advice that leaves the medical experts horrified. We need a president who is straight with us and compassionate at the same time. Sadly, this is not in Donald Trump’s DNA.

It’s imperative that we use our critical thinking skills when listening to the media. Our sources must be legitimate and credible journalists.

We must verify, fact check, fact check & fact check some more. There are some radio and talk show hosts who have no journalisam credentials at all.

These are sources who have no regulations that are required and aren’t held accountable for what they say. They simply give out disinformation, opinions and propaganda.

This crisis will eventually pass but not without intelligent, competent and functional leadership at the top.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Trump needs to take a break from campaign mode and be a leader
Trump taps three Arizona lawmakers for ‘opening America again’ group
Letter: Outstanding leadership from President Trump
Ducey's COVID-19 treatment order splits health officials
Letter: Do you watch news to get facts, or reinforce your own prejudices?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News