Letter: Fear keeps me safe and knowledgeable

Editor:

In Response to Supervisor Randy Garrison Commentary

Contrary to what Garrison calls a weapon, fear is a human emotion that is triggered by a perceived threat. It is a basic survival mechanism that signals our bodies to respond to danger. As such, it is an essential part of keeping us safe. Fear prepares us to react to danger. Once we sense a potential danger, our body releases hormones that:

• Slow or shut down functions not needed for survival (such as our digestive system)

• Sharpen functions that might help us survive (such as eyesight). Our heart rate increases, and blood flows to muscles so we can run faster.

• Our body also increases the flow of hormones to an area of the brain known as the amygdala to help us focus on the presenting danger.

Fear is not the same as panic or anxiety. It is a basic human instinct that is needed for our survival.

So what is it that the Supervisor doesn’t what us to focus on? Elections, supervisors holding meetings and making decisions with no public input. The list is long. I have good reason to fear. It keeps me safe, aware and knowledgeable.

Thomas Bonk

Rimrock