Letter: Low county numbers a testament to wisdom of residents, leadership

Editor:

As the chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors I want to say how proud I am of the residents of Yavapai County. We have all pulled together and continue to make the necessary sacrifices to beat this invisible foe, Covid-19.



Everyone from our Emergency Manager down to the volunteers that are serving in our phone-bank have dedicated their time and energy to doing their part in this battle, and it is showing. The positive cases for Covid-19 have held steady at around 70, which for our county of nearly 250,000 people is a testament to your incredible efforts.



I want to personally thank our law enforcement professionals, medical staff and everyone playing a role in the ongoing efforts to protect our most vulnerable. The hours are long, and the tasks seemingly will never end, but know that you are appreciated for the incredible job you are doing.

As we move toward the conclusion of this crisis and look for direction from the state on when and how we can get back to “normal life” in Yavapai County, please know that we are doing all we can to move this process along in a timely and safe manner. Our top priority is re-opening Yavapai County but there are several things that must happen before we swing open the doors. Our greatest concern is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Yavapai County residents brought on by an influx of visitors once the restrictions are lifted.

Yavapai County must see an increase in the availability of rapid Covid-19 testing. We know there are 15 Abbott Labs testing machines dedicated to Arizona and this must be just the beginning. We need more tests and we need them made available soon.



We must protect our residents. This means taking special precautions to protect the most vulnerable in our community.



Finally, we must all continue to use protective measures such as physical distancing, washing hands often, and the use of masks when in public.

I am looking forward, as I know many of you are as well, to the day we can announce a return to whatever “Normal Life” in Yavapai County means going forward. Together we will make this transition in a way that protects our elderly as well as the businesses that call Yavapai County home. Together we will overcome this crisis.



Craig L. Brown

Chairman

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors