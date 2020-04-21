Letter: Partisanship has reached point where it is bigger problem than whatever it was intended to solve

Editor:

What’s the problem?

Much of the public discourse I am seeing lately suggests the “problem” (at least as many, perhaps most people see it) is either: 1) the Democrats, or 2) the Republicans.

Today, I am officially divorcing myself from partisan politics.



Sure, I intend to vote (while holding my nose), and I do lean left on some issues, and right on others.

But I now believe partisanship has reached the point where IT is a bigger problem than whatever it was intended to solve.



Further, I believe the political process we are observing too often exemplifies the old saying, “The scum rises to the top.” But as long as we keep buying into partisan delusions we will never agree on any kind of objective basis for defining good or bad leadership.



Partisanship encourages us to harden our biases and prejudices, which is the opposite of being open-minded.

Money and politics have become inseparable. Big money uses political tensions to “divide and conquer.” They employ the magician’s favorite tool, mis-direction, distracting large portions of the populace by cultivating polarization through politics. In essence they are saying, “Let’s you and him fight.” Sadly, a lot of people are buying into it.

To conclude, I am suggesting one of one of the biggest problems in our society is partisan politics. Think about it - large successful corporations do not divide their workforce into opposing teams engaged in ideological warfare.



No, they support collaboration, and encourage rational discussion and exploration to determine the best course of action. I say it’s time we raise up public leadership that is committed to those principles.

