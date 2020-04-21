Letter: Partisanship has reached point where it is bigger problem than whatever it was intended to solve
Editor:
What’s the problem?
Much of the public discourse I am seeing lately suggests the “problem” (at least as many, perhaps most people see it) is either: 1) the Democrats, or 2) the Republicans.
Today, I am officially divorcing myself from partisan politics.
Sure, I intend to vote (while holding my nose), and I do lean left on some issues, and right on others.
But I now believe partisanship has reached the point where IT is a bigger problem than whatever it was intended to solve.
Further, I believe the political process we are observing too often exemplifies the old saying, “The scum rises to the top.” But as long as we keep buying into partisan delusions we will never agree on any kind of objective basis for defining good or bad leadership.
Partisanship encourages us to harden our biases and prejudices, which is the opposite of being open-minded.
Money and politics have become inseparable. Big money uses political tensions to “divide and conquer.” They employ the magician’s favorite tool, mis-direction, distracting large portions of the populace by cultivating polarization through politics. In essence they are saying, “Let’s you and him fight.” Sadly, a lot of people are buying into it.
To conclude, I am suggesting one of one of the biggest problems in our society is partisan politics. Think about it - large successful corporations do not divide their workforce into opposing teams engaged in ideological warfare.
No, they support collaboration, and encourage rational discussion and exploration to determine the best course of action. I say it’s time we raise up public leadership that is committed to those principles.
Steve Adelsman
Cottonwood
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
- 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Cottonwood police report rash of auto burglaries
- Mini-road trips offer mental relief from quarantine blues
- Two more COVID-19 recoveries in Yavapai County
- Police: Man who has been deported four times found with cocaine in Cottonwood
- Arizona now has 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases, more than 4,000 new cases in 20 days.
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: