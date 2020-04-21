Letter: We can all improve on following CDC Covid Guidelines
Editor:
I’m deeply concerned about the well being of our community. Especially when I see local grocery store clerks, not following the CDC Covid Guidelines.
The true data of COVID cases in our area is sadly not available. Asymptomatic COVID infections’ is virtually unknown. Helping our community workers/employers, to better understand, the importance of practicing the CDC COVID Guidelines is mandatory for the safety of all our rural Arizona citizens.
Please, folks, stop throwing your used masks and gloves in parking lots, at our local stores before re-entering your vehicles. This is another huge problem in Cottonwood.
Lauren Labarre
Cottonwood
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
- 70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley
- 4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Cottonwood police report rash of auto burglaries
- Mini-road trips offer mental relief from quarantine blues
- Two more COVID-19 recoveries in Yavapai County
- Police: Man who has been deported four times found with cocaine in Cottonwood
- Arizona now has 5,000-plus COVID-19 cases, more than 4,000 new cases in 20 days.
- COVID-19: Two new cases in Yavapai County; one in Prescott, another in Sedona
- Woman drowns in Verde River in Clarkdale area
- Arizona COVID-19 cases now at 665
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 11
- Commentary: Be clear on this - Chamber not promoting travel to Sedona
- Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills
- National Guard: Troop operations will be announced
- Yavapai County confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 12
- Sedona mayor extends business mandates to April 10
- Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: