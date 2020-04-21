OFFERS
Tue, April 21
Letter: We can all improve on following CDC Covid Guidelines

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 11:20 a.m.

Editor:

I’m deeply concerned about the well being of our community. Especially when I see local grocery store clerks, not following the CDC Covid Guidelines.

The true data of COVID cases in our area is sadly not available. Asymptomatic COVID infections’ is virtually unknown. Helping our community workers/employers, to better understand, the importance of practicing the CDC COVID Guidelines is mandatory for the safety of all our rural Arizona citizens.

Please, folks, stop throwing your used masks and gloves in parking lots, at our local stores before re-entering your vehicles. This is another huge problem in Cottonwood.

Lauren Labarre

Cottonwood

