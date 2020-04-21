Local artist, seamstress marry skills to boost supply of cloth masks

“He cuts, I sew.”

That’s how Lisa Boyle described how she and her fiancée, artist John Gallegos, describe how they’re creating face masks to sell amid health concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, while supplies last.

Not only does the Cottonwood couple utilize a headband-attaching method that is easier on the ears that traditional masks, but they think their newest way of expressing themselves as artists will be viable long after the pandemic is over.

Boyle, a Verde Valley native, and Gallegos, a Nebraska native who has lived several places, were operating the Caravan of Colors in Old Town Cottonwood, next to Hippie Emporium, but art galleries and many other types of businesses were ordered to close because of the pandemic.

So the couple shifted gears into making the types of cloth face masks that aren’t for medical use, but prevent to exchange of some droplets while out in public.

“An artist always needs to have a plan B, if at all possible, Gallegos said. “I had just started to really learn more about airbrushing clothing after moving here about two years ago, but now we’re doing this. It’s important to be flexible — especially now.”

Boyle said a portion of the proceeds from the masks, which they are selling for $12 each or $22 for a pair, will be donated to the Jerome Humane Society. Animal welfare and animal rescue have long been Boyle’s passions, she said. Much of their fabric was once in the possession of longtime Jerome artist Leigh Hay-Martin, who passed away in August 2018.

This allows the couple to create masks with a wide variety of fabric prints and styles. Gallegos, a U.S. Army veteran, has had a diverse career that has included truck driving and work in the aerospace industry.

His artwork, which he first honed while in the military, has involved painting, tattoo art, makeup art and more. He’s worked in the film industry, on TV shows and for hometown projects — accumulating a wide-ranging portfolio in the process.

A few years ago, Gallegos relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada — which opened up his portfolio more in terms of work, and improved his networking in the entertainment world — but also convinced him he was done with large cities.

“I literally ran screaming into the desert,” he said, laughing.

Gallegos said any artist in Las Vegas has the opportunity to create diverse types of work, as many artists either free-lance or accept at least a few side jobs.

“My first week there, I was making a giant foam dragon that was going to be dipped in chocolate,” he said. Gallegos’ work in Las Vegas, where he initially went to complete a six-month tattooing apprenticeship, included body painting.

That entailed being around nude models, wearing pasties, he said.

“You got to be careful about when you decide to turn the camera on,” he joked.

Boyle said her background in sewing and other work with fabrics and Gallegos’ diverse experience mean that mask-making is just another adjustment to the situation in front of them.

“This is how we keep our artwork active,” she said. “We are hoping motorcyclists will continue wearing these types of masks as well.”

The masks loop, by elastic bands, onto buttons on a headband, reducing the pulling and sliding on the backs of a person’s ears. The one-size-fits-all masks are 9 inches by 5.25 inches, and are made of 100 percent cotton.

“We got lucky with the discovery of a small amount elastic in our inventory,” Gallegos said. The masks don’t have any type of filter, but are machine-washable.

Contact Boyle through her personal Facebook page to purchase the masks or by email at gypsyrose510@hotmail.com.