MOVIES TO WATCH ON DVD -- OR TO STREAM

Bad Boys for Life

Available for streaming

Columbia Pictures

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

Writers: Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad, et al.

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nuñez, Kate del Castillo, et. al.

Marcus and Mike have to confront new issues (career changes and midlife crises), as they join the newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department to take down the ruthless Armando Armas, the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.

Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references and brief drug use.

The Gentlemen

Available for streaming

STX Entertainment

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writers: Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson

Producers: Ivan Atkinson, Bill Block, Guy Ritchie, Max Keene, Matthew McConaughey, et. al.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Lyne Renee, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, et. al.

A talented graduate of Oxford, using his unique mind and unprecedented audacity, came up with an illegal enrichment scheme using the estate of an impoverished English aristocracy.

However, when he decides to sell his business to an influential clan of billionaires from the United States, no less charming but tough gentlemen stand in his way.

An exchange of courtesies is planned, which certainly will not do without shootings and a couple of accidents.

Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content.

Like a Boss

Paramount Pictures

Director: Miguel Arteta

Writers: Sam Pitman, Adam Cole-Kelly

Producers: Marc Evans, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss, Joel Zadak, Tiffany Haddish, et. al.

Cast: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Lisa Kudrow, Jessica St. Clair, Ari Graynor, Melissa Saint-Amand, Catherine Parker, et. al.

Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.

Rated R for language, crude sexual material, and drug use.

The Turning

Universal Pictures

Director: Floria Sigismondi

Writers: Carey W. Hayes, Chad Hayes

Producers: Scott Bernstein, Roy Lee, Seth William Meier, John Powers Middleton, Adrian Kelly, et. al.

Cast: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Joely Richardson, et. al.

A young woman quits her teaching job to be a private tutor (governess) for a wealthy young heiress who witnessed her parent’s tragic death.

Shortly after arriving, the girl’s brother is sent home from his boarding school. The tutor has some strange, unexplainable experiences in the house and begins to suspect there is more to their story.

Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content.