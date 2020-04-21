NEW MUSIC for April 22-28

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Highway 20 Records

Lucinda Williams unabashedly takes on some of the human, social and political issues of our day with her boldest and most direct album to date, Good Souls Better Angels.

During the course of her celebrated four-decade, pioneering career, Williams has never rested on her laurels as she continues to push herself as a songwriter. On Good Souls Better Angels, she has much she needs to get out.

In 2014 and 2015, Williams released two critically acclaimed double albums back to back with Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone and The Ghosts Of Highway 20, respectively.

Both releases found her experimenting with arrangements, vocals, song structure and personal subject matter.

On Good Souls Better Angels, Williams changes course and chooses to forgo the personal and narrative-based songcraft that has become synonymous with her name and instead speaks to some of the injustices permeating our society. Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: You Can’t Rule Me, Bad News Blues, Man Without a Soul, Big Black Train, Wakin’ Up, Pray the Devil Back to Hell, Shadows & Doubts, Bone of Contention.

Awolnation – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders

Better Noise Music

Aaron Bruno, the songwriter and architect behind Awolnation, wrote and recorded one of the most influential songs of the current decade. ‘Sail’ is certified Diamond (10 million) in the US, and holds multiple platinum certifications around the World.

Across the span of three albums, Awolnation has notched seven Top 5 alternative radio hits, millions of sales and over 1. 6 billion streams globally. It is not a coincidence that their fourth album begins like a Phoenix rising with the fastest growing song at Alternative radio, “The Best.”

The album, Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders, is a full-throttle journey, linked by a conceptual framework about good versus evil. Featuring friends like Rivers Cuomo of Weezer on the song “Pacific Coast Highway” and Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros frontman Alex Ebert for “Mayday. Disco Fiesta”, Bruno’s 2020 offering is his boldest and greatest body of work to date.

Tracks include: The Best, Slam (Angel Miners), Mayday!!! Fiesta Fever (Feat. Alex Ebert), Lightning Riders.

Braids – Shadow Offering

Secret City Records

Unlike previous albums, Braids decided to stay close to home for the recording of Shadow Offering.

Taking over a spacious sound recording studio tucked in an old warehouse, the band were able to slow down and creatively rediscover themselves. ‘With this album, we wanted to give ourselves time to achieve a higher caliber of artistry and collaboration,’ Tufts says.

No longer riding the novelty of youth, the band deliberately took time to recommit to themselves and their craft, and channel new energy into their music.

The band sketched and re-sketched new material for eighteen months before lucky circumstance found Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie) renting out space in their studio. Although the album directs itself at the failures of people to love and be loved, it also seeks to restore justice and attain blissful union. Its arc crests through the dark towards the light and learns how to dance with the dizzying rhythms of the heart.

Tracks include: Here 4 U, Young Buck, Eclipse (Ashley), Just Let Me, Upheaval II, Fear Of Men, Snow Angel, Ocean, Note To Self.

Robby Krieger – The Ritual Begins At Sundown

The Players Club Records

The legendary guitarist and songwriter of The Doors and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Robby Krieger will release his first solo album in 10 years with ‘The Ritual Begins At Sundown,’ which will be released via his new home at The Players Club, a division of the Mascot Label Group.

The Doors weren’t just one of the most iconic bands of their generation, but one of the most influential bands in rock history. Robby Krieger was responsible for writing some of their biggest hits in ‘Light My Fire,’ Love Me Two Times,’ ‘Touch Me’ and ‘Love Her Madly.’

Krieger returns for his ninth solo album and his first since 2010s Grammy nominated ‘Singularity,’ and once again with his long time writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow.

Barrow worked with Frank Zappa through the 1970s-1980s, as well as Giorgio Moroder, Joe Cocker, Diana Ross and Janet Jackson and worked on soundtracks for Top Gun and Scarface.

Tracks include: What Was That?, Slide Home, The Drift, Chunga’s Revenge, Hot Head, Yes, The River Knows, The Hitch, Dr Noir, Bianca’s Dream, Screen Junkie.

Willie Nelson – First Rose Of Spring

SMG Records

A new studio album from the time-defying legend who has won Grammys for his last two albums (2019’s Ride Me Back Home just won Best Solo Country Performance and 2018’s My Way won Best Traditional Pop Album).

While his last few albums have focused on facing the reality of mortality and crying or laughing in its face, this one is focused much more on celebrating the now and embracing life, love and friends & family.

The album includes new songs written by Willie and long time producer Buddy Cannon combined with new songs written by Chris Stapleton and Toby Keith plus a handful of classic songs that Willie interprets his way, all performed with an amazing band of Nashville gunslingers.

The title track was written by Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin and Mack Vickery. The closing track of the album is a cover of Roy Clark’s “Yesterday When I was Young,” originally written by Charles Aznavour as “Hier encore.”

Tracks include: First Rose of Spring, Blue Star, I’ll Break Out Again Tonight, Don’t Let the Old Man In, Just Bummin’ Around, We Are the Cowboys, Stealing Home, I’m the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised.