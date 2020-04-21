OFFERS
Tue, April 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Louis Michael Fernandes, 1955-2020

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 11:24 a.m.

Louis “Mike” Michael Fernandes passed away in Cottonwood, Arizona on April 11, 2020 at the age of 63.

Mike was born May 11, 1955 in Springfield, Illinois.

He was a graduate of Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois. Mike excelled at a career in the culinary industry throughout the midwestern and eastern United States prior to moving to the Verde Valley area in 1980’s and applying his creativity to woodworking and carpentry.

Mr. Fernandes is preceded in death by his father, Louis Marion Fernandes and his brother, Stephen Louis Fernandes.

Mike is survived by his mother, Jane McCann Keeney of Springfield, Illinois; brothers, David Fernandes (Marietta) of Champaign, Illinois and Phillip Fernandes of St. Louis, Missouri; sisters, Diane Bergeron (Rod) of Springfield, Illinois and Debra Wesch (Alan) of Phoenix, Arizona and one niece and five nephews.

Heritage Memory Mortuary and Cremation Society of Arizona in Prescott arranged the interment.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (nahealthcarefoundation.org).

Information provided by survivors.

