Radio stations to help Old Town Mission

COTTONWOOD — A pair of radio stations are teaming up to help support the Old Town Mission Food Bank.



A radio remote broadcast for 94.7 JACK FM and KPPV 106.7 FM is set for Friday, April 24, at the Greater Cottonwood Chamber office, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who want to drop off food or gift cards to help the Mission can do so at this time and place.

Donated food and gift cards can also be dropped off at the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, 7120 Pav Way, Suite 102, Prescott Valley, at those same times Friday.

The stations are also matching pledges, up to a total of $1,000, for food that will go directly to Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission.



To make a donation using PayPal or a debit or credit card, go to jackfmarizona.com or kppv.com and click on the “Virtual Food Drive” link to give what you can.

Sanford and Terry Cohen, owners of Arizona’s Hometown Radio Group, have an office in Cottonwood. Together, with Northern Arizona marketing manager Michelle Dube´ and administrative assistant Patti Teel, they hope to raise $2,000, with the Cohens pledging the first $1,000.

Christian Oliva del Rio, president/CEO of the Cottonwood Chamber, is asking members that can help to donate as well.