Sedona Film Festival, Mary D. Fisher Theatre offer virtual screenings of two art documentaries

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present The Art Series, part of its new “MDF@Home” program.

The festival is excited to offer some “Art on Screen” shows virtually so you can experience gallery exhibits and artist documentaries from the comfort of your own home.

Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

“The staff of the festival and theatre would like to thank you for your support during the COVID-19 crisis. Your participation in these virtual screenings gives us an invaluable revenue stream to help us stay afloat until the quarantine is over and in-person screenings can resume,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss.

This week, the festival is proud to feature two titles in its new Arts Series: “Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint” and “Botero”. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for details and information on how to order the film screenings.

Beyond The Visible: Hilma Af Klint

“Beyond the Visible” is an uplifting portrait of the visionary modern artist Hilma af Klint.

Hilma af Klint was an abstract artist before the term existed, a visionary, trailblazing figure who, inspired by spiritualism, modern science, and the riches of the natural world around her, began in 1906 to reel out a series of huge, colorful, sensual, strange works without precedent in painting.

The subject of a recent smash retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum (seen by more than 600,000 people), af Klint was for years an all-but-forgotten figure in art historical discourse, before her long-delayed rediscovery.

Director Halina Dryschka’s dazzling, course correcting documentary describes not only the life and craft of af Klint, but also the process of her mischaracterization and erasure by both a patriarchal narrative of artistic progress and capitalistic determination of artistic value.

“Her paintings are a revelation, and like nothing that came before them.” — The Economist

BOTERO

“Botero” premiered to rave audience reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

Colombian artist Fernando Botero is one of unmistakeable style — the round figures and smooth faces are unquestionably his. His paintings and sculptures have been shown around the world, and his works spark a response in critics and children alike.

At the core of his art is an unwavering commitment to a set of ideals surrounding volume, sensuality, and art history. His style is his lens on the whole world — ballerinas, bullfighters, drug traffickers, bishops and prostitutes — nothing escapes Botero’s brush.

As he settles into his 80s, Botero reflects on a life of youthful passions, a self-made education in Europe, and the mastering of his crafts throughout decades of change in the art world.

“Botero”, the film, explores this amazing journey with intimate interviews with the artist, his family, and leading figures in the art world. The film also includes first-hand encounters with Botero’s still wildly popular public exhibitions and never-before-seen glimpses into his personal archives, untouched for forty years.

Viewing these art films

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit www./SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of these films. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.