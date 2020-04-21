OFFERS
Tue, April 21
Sedona preps for major financial challenge
Figures not yet available for March, April

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to Sedona’s tourism industry, city officials are bracing for the economic hit from major declines in sales tax revenue. VVN file photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 21, 2020 11:32 a.m.

SEDONA — Sedona City Manager Justin Clifton knows there’s a huge cliff his city must scale in the months and years ahead.

Fortunately, his staff helps run a city that prides itself on being expert climbers.

“We’ve already started analyzing this,” Clifton said when asked about the large drop in sales tax revenue expected as a result of COVID-19 pandemic businesses closed by governor’s orders. “For us that starts with reviewing what some expert sources are saying to anticipate.”

Clifton said Sedona staff are reviewing data and analysis from national, state and local economists. Receipt information from the state level usually runs at least a couple of months behind, so Clifton and the rest of the state’s municipal leaders won’t know how big a drop occurred in March and April for some time.

“We’ve also kept in touch with our Chamber of Commerce and Lodging Association to get an idea of what their numbers are looking like,” Clifton said.

Director of Finance Cherie Wright has created a model of all of our primary revenue sources tied to other economic data, he said.

“For instance, we already know about 77 percent of our sales and bed tax come from visitor spending,” Clifton said. “So one of the key variables she uses to model revenue declines is hotel occupancy.”

The model can be adjusted for occupancy for any number of months and see estimated impacts to tax collection in other industry sectors, such as retail, restaurant and bar, etc.

“This way, we can create numerous scenarios (major vs. minor declines, short vs. long recovery etc.) and establish some kind of range for total revenue loss,” Clifton said. “Right now, we’re using that model for the duration of FY 2020 (which ends June 30) and all of FY 2021.”

Lastly, Clifton said, city staff will start to establish tiers of expenses that can be cut, or reserves that could be used as the actual revenues come in.

“We can compare that trend to the various scenarios we created,” Clifton said. “That way, we might immediately go to tier one, that would require a certain number of actions such as decreasing travel and training, using unallocated reserves and other ‘low-hanging fruit’ strategies, but we would have tiers two, three and four ready to go to if things get worse or don’t improve quickly enough.”

Clifton said the city is in a fortunate position; staff has put several years of work to put the city in a very good financial position, he feels.

“While the economic decline that is coming will have significant impacts, we have quite a few things we can do to weather the economic storm before we turn to furloughs, layoffs and other severe strategies reminiscent of the 2008 Great Recession,” Clifton said.

