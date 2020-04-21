Yavapai-Verde student named to Coca-Cola Academic Team

LAKE MONTEZUMA — In January, Celeena Johnson was named to Yavapai College’s 2020 All-Arizona Academic Team.

On April 10, Johnson, a 2018 graduate of Camp Verde High School, was named 2020 Gold Scholar for the Coca-Cola Academic Team.

Already planning to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall, the Lake Montezuma resident said the recent recognition means an extra $1,500 that she can spend for “extra academic fees such as textbooks and travel costs.”

Thanks to the state’s COVID-19 closures and restrictions, Johnson and other Yavapai College students have been finishing their spring semester classes online.

“It’s a learning experience for everyone,” she said Thursday. “I’m in a plant biology class, and doing labs online is interesting. I can’t imagine what that looks like for sciences like organic chemistry or physics.”

Thanks to the college’s technology, Johnson has also been able to continue her campus job as student ambassador.

“I’m thankful to still be working even a small chunk from home,” Johnson said. “The patience and kindness that is being shown during this uncertain time gives me hope.”

An aspiring first-grade teacher and library program coordinator, Johnson graduated from Camp Verde High School with 36 college credits and a culinary arts certificate. She plans to graduate from Yavapai this spring with her Associate’s degree.

