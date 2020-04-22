Camp Verde School Board postpones Danny Howe superintendent contract negotiations until May 12
CAMP VERDE -- After close to 90 minutes in executive session, the Camp Verde School Board decided Tuesday to table superintendent contract negotiations with Danny Howe until its May 12 meeting.
On May 12, the district’s governing board will also decide whether to direct district administration to search for a new middle school principal.
A Camp Verde Unified employee for 29 years, Howe taught mathematics and science for 19 years before he was named Camp Verde Middle School principal.
In February 2018, Howe became administrator-in-charge when he took over for Dennis Goodwin, then the district’s superintendent.
