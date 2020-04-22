County School Superintendent has ‘no statutory authority’ to change election deadlines

COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s office denied a political action committee’s request for more time to collect signatures on petitions that would allow the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

In an April 17 letter, Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools asked Superintendent Tim Carter for a 60-day extension to the June 1 deadline to collect and submit the minimum 1,592 signatures.

The committee cited accommodations “being made everywhere to facilitate Gov. (Doug) Ducey’s directives to contain the COVID-19 virus” as reason for an extension.

“Reasons are numerous, and mirror local actions in our communities, state and nation,” the committee wrote.

But Carter, in his March 21 letter to the committee, explained that it is not in his power to alter election deadlines.

“Having reviewed the statutes and taking an opportunity to confer with my colleagues around the state, the county attorney, the county elections director, the county recorder, the chairman of the board of supervisors, and the secretary of state’s office, each of them reminds me I have no statutory authority to allow an extension of the election deadlines,” Carter wrote.

Carter also told the committee that obtaining signatures “during such (an) unusual situation is difficult for many of those who are trying to get on the ballot, including statewide initiatives, state legislative candidates, county candidates, and dozens and dozens of governing board candidates.”

Groseta said last week that his committee has about half of the required signatures.

