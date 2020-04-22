OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, April 22
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County School Superintendent has ‘no statutory authority’ to change election deadlines

Tim Carter

Tim Carter

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 22, 2020 10:09 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Tuesday, the Yavapai County School Superintendent’s office denied a political action committee’s request for more time to collect signatures on petitions that would allow the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

In an April 17 letter, Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools asked Superintendent Tim Carter for a 60-day extension to the June 1 deadline to collect and submit the minimum 1,592 signatures.

The committee cited accommodations “being made everywhere to facilitate Gov. (Doug) Ducey’s directives to contain the COVID-19 virus” as reason for an extension.

“Reasons are numerous, and mirror local actions in our communities, state and nation,” the committee wrote.

But Carter, in his March 21 letter to the committee, explained that it is not in his power to alter election deadlines.

“Having reviewed the statutes and taking an opportunity to confer with my colleagues around the state, the county attorney, the county elections director, the county recorder, the chairman of the board of supervisors, and the secretary of state’s office, each of them reminds me I have no statutory authority to allow an extension of the election deadlines,” Carter wrote.

Carter also told the committee that obtaining signatures “during such (an) unusual situation is difficult for many of those who are trying to get on the ballot, including statewide initiatives, state legislative candidates, county candidates, and dozens and dozens of governing board candidates.”

Groseta said last week that his committee has about half of the required signatures.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News