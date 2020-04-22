VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — A staff member hands a customer a durable, soup-capable container with a gourmet burger in it — and it’s part of a cycle of traffic that’s operating in a strange, different way during a pandemic.

Lisa Dahl’s Butterfly Burger had a steady stream of customers on a recent Thursday evening, several weeks into Gov. Doug Ducey’s order that all bars close and that all restaurants offer carry-out or delivery only — no more of the sit-down meals that are an important component of the Village of Oak Creek commerce.

Dahl, who also owns Cucina Rustica, across State Route 179 and down the block in the Sedona Collective, along with three restaurants in Sedona proper, is one of dozens of Village of Oak Creek trying to weather the economic storm of the mandated COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

She says business is about one-sixth of what is typical for this time of year. While traffic is clearly much lighter than it would typically be in the spring, Dahl and others are adjusting their precious resources, sometimes on a daily or hourly basis, to stay afloat.

“It hasn’t been any joy ride,” Dahl said. “We went from about 320 employees to between 40 and 45, and have had a lot of trouble getting basic supplies.”

Dahl said finding hand sanitizer — a product highly promoted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in helping stem the fast spread of COVID-19 — was very tough to find in March, as were other items.

“We finally got gloves and toilet paper a few days ago,” Dahl said in an interview in mid-April.

Dahl said switching from marketing to a tourist-based clientele to relying much more heavily on Verde Valley residents has been tough.

“We know that we rely on visitor traffic for much of our business,” Dahl said. “We are still seeing a few out-of-town cars. But the support from Verde Valley residents, especially some who live right here in the Village of Oak Creek, has been great.”

Using social media and encouraging customers to spread the word her restaurants are still open have helped, Dahl said.

She also said conscientious customers, who follow six-foot distancing guidelines, hand washing, sanitizer use and not touching one’s face, also seem to appreciate it when they see her staff doing the same. Cucina Rustica is one of the oldest continuously operated businesses in the village, having opened in 2003.

Dahl’s reputation for fine dining helped bring out a lineup of customers for the “soft opening” of Butterfly Burger last September, despite a rainstorm.

She said, at that time, that Butterfly would account for about 40 employees.

Dahl said she’s in the process of setting up a delivery service called Dahl to Door, that will have a small selection of groceries available for delivery.

Her website, dahlrestaurantgroup.com, states that her five restaurants have a total of more than 350,000 guests per year.

Originally relocating to the Verde Valley from San Francisco, Dahl and her restaurants have been featured in regional, trade and national publications.