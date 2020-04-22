Sedona, Cottonwood chambers urge members to share industry-specific re-opening concerns
VERDE VALLEY - To help expedite reopening the economy safely after COVID-19 closures and restrictions, two chambers of commerce in the Verde Valley sent out requests for input from businesses this week.
Tuesday, both the Sedona and Cottonwood chambers notified members that they are preparing information for Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, Yavapai County and their city governments. Specifically, they are seeking information on the operational steps businesses are prepared to take to keep customers and employees safe from the spread of an airborne virus.
Both chambers are anticipating the re-opening of the economy and are preparing industry-specific practices based on re-opening plans in other communities and on ideas already submitted to each chamber. Both are encouraging members to send any additional ideas they have for operating their businesses in a safe manner.
The chambers want to review as many measures as possible for inclusion in order to make the best case to government leadership and assure the public of business readiness.
Ideas, and the implementation of safety precautions, will be necessary to influence the governor’s policy, comfort people within the community, and inspire greater confidence among visitors.
The better chamber members can do at generating and implementing these ideas, the more precise and quicker the economic recovery will be.
Leaders in Camp Verde, Clarkdale or Jerome have neither received nor put out such a request.
Cottonwood businesses are asked to email Heather Hermen of Front Burner Media at heather@frontburnermedia.com or Tracie Schimikowsky with the Cottonwood chamber at christian@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or tracie@cottonwoodchamberaz.org.
Sedona Chamber member businesses are asked to email Chamber Director Jennifer Wesselhoff at jwess@sedonachamber.com. The Sedona Chamber’s goal is to submit a document for member review and, from there, forward it to the city and the governor’s office as soon as practical. The governor’s current list of closures, restrictions and stay-at-home advisory expires April 30.
