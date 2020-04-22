OFFERS
Wed, April 22
Sedona Farmers Market will reopen with restrictions

The Sedona Farmers Winter Market is scheduled to reopen Sunday for the first time since March. File photo/VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: April 22, 2020 12:23 p.m.

SEDONA -The Sedona Farmers Market is re-opening Sunday as residents and businesses anticipate if Gov. Doug Ducey will relax coronavirus emergency orders scheduled to run out at the end of the month.

The Sedona Farmers Market did not have to close under Ducey’s Executive Order on March 23 because Farmers’ markets and produce stands are considered essential businesses just like supermarkets.

But in the interest of safety during the crisis, the winter Sedona Farmers Market organized take-out boxes of produce to get their products to local customers. Customers picked up their custom farm boxes in the drive-thru of the Wells Fargo Bank after they pre-paid.

This Sunday, the new format will include an entrance and exit, all produce will be pre-bagged, food will be to-go, and there will be no cooked food on site, according to the farmer’s market website.

“The vendors will follow health department and CDC guidelines. Please leave your pets at home. Bring a face mask and practice social distancing,” the website advised.

The Cornville Farmers’ Market is open on Mondays at Windmill Park with social distancing and added precautions during the pandemic.

The Verde Valley Farmers Market in Camp Verde plans to make a decision whether to open in early May.

“The market aims to support local sustainable agricultural activity and increase the supply of locally grown food,” sad Sedona Farmers Market founding director Katrin Themlitz.

The Sedona Farmers Market website lists the winter hours from noon to 4 p.m. in the Wells Farmer Bank Parking lot in West Sedona. “Thank you for supporting our local food providers during these unprecedented times,” the organizers said

