18th annual Sedona Firewise clean up moves forward despite COVID-19

SEDONA – The Sedona Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service are joining forces to offer Sedona area residents an opportunity to dispose of their yard waste and combustible vegetation.

“We are moving forward with the annual clean up with a few changes. Unfortunately, our personnel will not be available to assist people unload this year,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis. Due to the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be somewhat different from past years. SFD will host dumpsters at the following locations:

• SFD Fire Station #1, located at 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona

• SFD Fire Station #3, Located at 125 Slide Rock Road in the Village of Oak Creek

• SFD Fire Station #4, located at 391 Forest Road in Uptown Sedona

Yard debris, including brush, tree and shrub trimmings (limbs, trunks), as well as bagged leaves and pine needles (no cactus trimmings, please) may be dropped off during this event. All noxious weeds, leaves, grasses, and pine needles must be bagged. Appliances, hazardous materials, garbage, mattresses, and other household waste will not be accepted. SFD is asking the public to please follow the rules and only leave yard debris in the dumpsters and will be monitoring the dumpsters electronically with remote video cameras.

The dumpsters will be in place and available for yard waste only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 15th, 16th, & 17th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until filled.



The event is open to all Sedona Fire District residents. Due to current restrictions, residents will be responsible for loading the yard debris from their vehicles into the dumpster without the assistance of SFD personnel.



“Sedona Fire District is committed to assisting our residents in lowering the risks due to wildfires in the community and we felt that it is important to offer our residents a chance to enhance the safety of their homes, even if we are facing other challenges this year,” said Firefighter Paul Chabot.

Sedona Fire District reminds everyone that wildfire season is just around the corner. Now is the time to clear your property of weeds, leaves, and dead brush in preparation for fire season.

Protecting your home from a wildfire starts with you. Creating a defensible space within 30 feet of your home can greatly reduce the risk damage from a wildfire. Don’t have 30 feet? Then start with the first 10 feet around your home.

Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire that can lead directly to your house. By removing tall dry grasses, excess vegetation, dead leaves, and branches from the perimeter of your house and removing leaves and pine needles from your roof and gutters, you will be doing your part to decrease the wildfire potential of your property. Pruning tree limbs up 6’-10’ from the ground also reduces ladder fuels, which can help slow the spread of wildfire.



Visit www.sedonafire.org or www.firewise.org to learn how to make your property safe from wildfire or call the Sedona Fire District at 928-204-8926 for more information or to schedule a free, home wildfire assessment.