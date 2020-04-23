The business of staying in business

CAMP VERDE — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), approximately 20% of new businesses fail during their first two years, 45% fail during the first five years, and 65% fail during the first 10 years.

Throw in something like the coronavirus and the subsequent closures or restrictions, and it’s not easy these days keeping businesses in business.

Just don’t tell that to John Teah, who in October 2016 opened JT Bistro in downtown Camp Verde. Although he said recently that business is down about 90%, Teah finally realized his dream of opening a second restaurant, Magic Wok.

Actually, Magic Wok’s storefront isn’t ready to open, but Teah and his staff have been preparing a few of the menu’s items from the kitchen at JT Bistro since April 16.

Teah said offering the scaled-down Asian menu is his way of introducing his customers to the new restaurant while he prepares the new location.

Recently hired as Teah’s “jack-of-all-trades,” Kayla Humphrey said she’s “really excited for (Magic Wok) to open.”

“How he prepares his food, everything homemade, makes me proud to work for him,” Humphrey said.

JT Bistro is located at 348 S. Main St., between Arnold and Hollamon streets. Visit jtsbistro.com or magicwokaz.com.

Physical therapy – from six feet away

David Castillo of Central Arizona Sports and Physical Therapy isn’t letting COVID-19 restrictions stop his patients from getting the medical attention they need. But he said it’s “tough having to be creative with social distancing standards.”

With business down about 20-30%, the Camp Verde rehab program is “just trying to keep people safe,” Castillo said.

“Most of the people are comfortable with the environment,” he said. “I’ve limited my caseload to one patient per hour. They’re comfortable with that, with the flow of things. Communication is the key with the patients and their providers.”

Visit Central Arizona Sports and Physical Therapy’s Facebook page for more information.

‘Geared for takeout’

At Udderly Divine, 545 S. Main St., frozen family-size dinners have been a staple for proprietor Theresa Davis.

“I had it before. I have it now and I’ll have it forever,” she said.

Meatloaf, chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan and lasagna are available in family-size portions, but these meals take from 1-2 hours in the oven, Davis said. Directions are on the containers.

According to Davis, Udderly Divine is fielding more takeout calls than ever before.

“Sometimes five or six at a time,” Davis said. “One person will pick up for all of them. More people are ordering together.”

According to Davis, Udderly Divine "was always geared toward takeout.”

Although to go orders have been steady, Davis said she’s operating at a 70% deficit since Ducey’s mandate.

Visit Udderly Divine’s Facebook page for more information.

The wholesale way

Not all creatives require a storefront to sell their art.

Open less than a year, family-owned and family-operated Main Street Studios, at 365 S. Main St. actually makes the bulk of its income from its two wholesale businesses, said Terry Favour.

The two wholesale businesses have been in existence since the 1970s “in one way or another,” Favour said.

“These two businesses have online components, and some purchasing is still going on this way,” she said. “Also because we have so many years under our belts, we have close personal relationships with many of those that buy from us.”

But, this does not mean that sales are thriving for the folks who own the Camp Verde artists’ studio.

“Frankly, I am in the process of looking for novel ideas,” she said. “We opened a storefront because we were ready for the personal interaction that a retail situation can provide. We found we loved being in the store and meeting and making friends with all those who came in. So, this means, even if we are forced into much online business, I will still be looking for ways to make this part of our business personal and local.”

Visit teresadelrito.com for Northern New Mexico-inspired cultural art, visit charliefavour.com for southwestern jewelry.

Family size it

Thanks a Latte may have suspended its Open Mic Night during the COVID-19 crisis. But Wednesday, the downtown coffee shop located in the same center as JT Bistro started selling an entire quiche – either veggie or ham – with four side salads.

Already cooked, the quiche can be warmed either in the oven or microwave. Ask Darryl Olinick, his wife Rebecca Moier, or whoever is working the counter for details.

Quiche is one of the many menu items available for takeout from Thanks a Latte. Visit Thanks a Latte’s Facebook page for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42