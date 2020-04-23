Help paying rent is available for Yavapai County residents

OFFERS
Thu, April 23
Originally Published: April 23, 2020 1:25 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood wants to highlight the help available through the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) to those who are struggling to pay their rent. If you are a resident of Yavapai County you may qualify to receive up to $2000 in rental payment assistance per month. You must be able to show that you are currently unable to pay rent because of effects of COVID-19 based on the following criteria:

• You have suffered a reduction or loss of income, or

• You have health and safety concerns, or

• You are having a crisis event that can be supported with documentation connecting it to COVID-19.

If you find yourself in any of these categories, apply for NACOG assistance by filling out the application at https://www.saveourhomeaz.gov/ra/. You must reapply each month for this assistance. A copy of this application is shown on the next page.

NACOG also offers utility and energy assistance to eligible households to help meet their immediate home energy needs. To apply for this assistance, visit https://nacog.org/departments/Community-Services/page/utility-and-energy-assistance.html and fill out the online application for utility assistance.

The City of Cottonwood economic development team is here to help those who need assistance filling out documents. We are also here to help our small businesses in any way we can. Contact Tricia Lewis, Tourism & Economic Development Director, office: 928-340-2729, cell: 928-460-0538, tlewis@cottonwoodaz.gov.

