Jerome getting back to the garden

JEROME - The Jerome Town Council is getting back to the garden, but it’s not about Joni Mitchell’s popular song.

People had been talking about having a community garden in Jerome before the coronavirus crisis, but now Zoning Administrator John Knight and the Town Council decided a garden would help bring the community together.

“All those in favor of getting this ball rolling on this garden, please say, Aye,” Mayor Alex Barber told her council colleagues on Zoom, who at first seemed ready put out a town survey asking about the garden.

Barber said she knew 20 to 30 people that would be interested in the community garden. “Let’s get the ball rolling,” she said.



Barber’s motion was to start working the land. Expenses will be discussed in the upcoming budget meetings.

The garden area needs some in-house work before anyone will be ready to plant, Barber said.

“If, God forbid, we’re still in this, this-deep, in six months, we can socially distant and plant this garden,” the mayor said.

The council selected a site at the Middle Park because it is not being used and can easily be repurposed for a garden, according to Knight. The site is accessible from the parking lot and has water.

Vice Mayor Sage Harvey thought that after everything people have been through in the last month, a lot people would want to be involved in a community garden.

“It just brings us back to our roots,” she said. “Back in the day, that is how our mothers and fathers made sure we had enough food. Everybody gardened.”

“Due to recent supply chain issues, there’s been a renewed interest in gardening,” Knight explained in his report.

“A community garden is a great way to bring neighbors together while also growing nutritious and great-tasting vegetables, fruits and herbs,” Knight said. “It’s also provides a great location to teach children about gardening and hold gardening workshops.”

The town has looked at several locations, according to Knight, including the Middle Park, the area below Sliding Jail, property by Haunted Hamburger and Town Hall Rear Parking Lot.

Knight said he toured the Cottonwood Community Garden and spoke to its members “and they are really passionate about it and they really like the community garden.”

“It provide and nice sense of community,” Knight said. He said it not only provides food, but it also provides sense of community, which Knight said, “we should try to accomplish with the community garden.”

He said it will need some resources such as fencing for javelina and tourists. There needs to be some sort of shed to store shovels, hoses and things like that.

There should be a compost coral and some tables, he continued in his presentation. He said this would be a great opportunity to plant some fruit trees to share with the community.

The community garden will take some time so Knight said he would do an on-line community workshop.

The town might be able to get volunteer labor and materials to build the shed, but that will have to be explored. Most soil is not that great in Jerome and some will have to be brought in.

Barber said they will have to seek donations for things for the garden and facilitate a location for a drop-off. She directed Knight to work with public works on the garden.

Councilwoman Mandy Worth said as society is rebuilding, and people are realizing how much “we need to kind of go back to the basics of being able to take care of ourselves and take care of our community.”