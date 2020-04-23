Twelve-step meetings: Physical distancing not always practical

COTTONWOOD — More than 10 people were conversing in front of the Verde Valley Alano Club on Cherry Street on a recent weekday after a pair of noon meetings had concluded.

Some appeared to be more than six feet apart; some wore masks, most did not; most were smoking cigarettes. Meeting halls and clubs that host 12-step recovery meetings reflect how the protective measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the COVID-19 virus pandemic are not practical for all people — especially physical distancing.

The CDC recommends no public gatherings be held involving 10 or more people and that people maintain a six-foot distance between each other. However, many buildings that are home to 12-step meetings aren’t places where six-foot separations are practical.

Historically, a 12-step meeting of fewer than 10 people is uncommon in most areas, and regular attendance of nine or fewer people would be cause to adjust the time, location or format of the meeting.

Not all members of 12-step programs have access to attending online meetings, even though the recovery world has grown by leaps and bounds in this area. Access to internet services, along with a laptop, tablet or smart phone, are not services or devices 12-step members always possess — especially if they are newly sober.

The meeting halls and clubs are a lifeline that performs an essential function in modern culture.

Kevin Norris is the chair of the Verde Valley Alano Club board of directors.

“We rent space to groups that hold meetings, so each group is autonomous in terms of deciding on meeting in person,” Norris said. “But the board took its own vote on whether to remain open.” Norris said the board voted March 15, by a 5-2 count, to remain open.”

After Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order March 23, detailing “essential services” that would be allowed to remain open during the pandemic, the board took another vote. On March 24, in a vote involving both the board and Alano Club members, the club remained open by a 7-6 vote.

Norris said he discussed the club’s situation with Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin, regarding whether the club was on a list of essential services. Corbin told the Verde Independent that he has made a habit of not indicating whether a specific business is covered or not covered by a governor’s order.

The club and the groups that meet there have made many adjustments.

The first thing to go was the coffee pot and any other refreshments, though there is still a soda machine.

“It’s B.Y.O.C. (bring your own coffee) right now,” Norris said.

Members also try to sit six feet apart, when practical. He said some groups have elected to meet outdoors, as weather permits.

Norris said the club also carries insurance, and Norris has been in touch with the carrier, and was reassured the club is still covered, as long as the building isn’t shut down by government.

Alano Clubs are, perhaps, the best-known meeting halls in small towns and large cities across the United States that are dedicated to hosting 12-step meetings. Most were initially built as something else, and managers and boards make the best of the commercial buildings — such as the club in Cottonwood — or industrial or residential spaces that they are fortunate to have.

A phone call to the Flagstaff Alano Club revealed meetings are ongoing there as well, with physical distancing encouraged within each room. Several of its meetings have changed to online.

Norris said Verde Valley Alano Club members are thankful to the public for its support of a facility that is unequaled in how it serves the community.

Another aspect the board has focused on is keeping the Alano Club clean, wiping down and disinfecting surfaces often and making sure there is many other types of routine cleaning added to schedules.

“We sure could use donations of cleaning supplies,” he said.