Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival is now virtual
COTTONWOOD - Friends of the Verde River presents the Virtual Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, April 23-26.
The festival typically brings hundreds of bird and nature enthusiasts to the Verde Valley just in time to join the tens of thousands of birds that pass through on their annual Spring migration. Since COVID-19 restrictions prompted the in-person event cancellation, Friends’ is excited to bring you a virtual version, streaming live on the Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival Facebook page with a calendar of events at verderiver.org.
“The annual migration is an exciting time for bird watchers,” says Nancy Steele, Executive Director of Friends. “Birders can still enjoy the birds in their own backyards, virtually, and by safely recreating on Arizona’s stunning public lands.”
There will be live birding on the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival’s Facebook page. For some great resources for families, click on the Family Nature Festival tab from the festival page.
For more information about the Virtual Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, visit verderiver.org.
The Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival is a community driven four-day event made possible by the hard work of over 40-plus committed volunteers and the staff of Friends of the Verde River. Friends of the Verde River produces the festival with generous support from Rural Activation and Innovation Network (RAIN), Salt River Project (SRP), Montezuma Castle & Tuzigoot National Monuments, Western National Parks Association, APS - Arizona Public Service, City of Cottonwood, Freepost-McMoRan, Sky Rock Inn of Sedona, Forever Our Rivers, Jay’s Bird Barn, and more than 40 individuals who made festival donations to enable us to take the festival virtual this year.
Friends of the Verde River is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization with a mission to work collaboratively to restore habitat, sustain flows and promote community stewardship to support a healthy Verde River system. We envision a healthy, flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations.
