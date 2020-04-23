Verde Valley Wine Festival rescheduled for Nov. 7

CLARKDALE -- Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the 5th Annual Verde Valley Wine Festival, initially scheduled for Saturday, May 9, in Clarkdale, Arizona, will be postponed to Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Additionally, the “Grape Celebration” live auction fundraiser event, originally scheduled for Friday, May 7, is now rescheduled to Friday, November 6.

Current ticket holders to both events can hold on to their purchased tickets, which will be honored on the new dates.

Festival Director David Baird said,“Ultimately, there is nothing more important to us than ensuring the health and safety of all who attend our festival, and we trust that you will agree with our decision to delay. All festival tickets and vendor fees for the May 2020 date will be honored for the rescheduled date. We sincerely hope you will all be able to join us.”

The glamping ticket packages will not be offered in November, and current glamping ticket holders will be contacted directly to work out the next steps and other options.

Verde Valley Wine Festival Founder Maynard Keenan added, “The event team remains dedicated to delivering a memorable festival experience in Clarkdale for years to come. We sincerely thank all of our winemakers, vendors, sponsors and ticket holders for their patience. We will get through this. Above all, we appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our community during this difficult time. Further updates will be made on our website and our social channels. We wish you good health and look forward to seeing you all in early November.”

In the meantime, festival organizers encourage local wine lovers to buy Arizona wine and support the beneficiaries of this year’s annual festival, the Arizona Vignerons Alliance and Arizona Wine Growers Association, by visiting their respective websites and donating to their mission to build a stronger, more resilient wine industry in Arizona.

For festival updates, follow Verde Valley Wine Festival on Facebook and Twitter or visit verdevalleywinefestival.com/blog.

About Arizona Vignerons Alliance (AZVA)

The Arizona Vignerons Alliance’s mission is to ensure quality and authenticity in Arizona wine; to improve grape growing and winemaking across all wine regions of the state, and to help promote Arizona wines so they are recognized, respected and sought-after in Arizona, the U.S., and globally. By establishing quality standards, providing education, and promoting our member winemakers, the AZVA helps to improve all Arizona winemakers’ and growers’ ability to create a top-flight product. For more information, visit http://arizonavigneronsalliance.org/.

About Arizona Wine Growers Association (AZWGA)

The Arizona Wine Growers Association serves as a strong advocate for growth, change, opportunities and strength in all aspects of wine growing, making, selling and drinking across the state. Representing over 100 vineyard owners, grape growers, winemakers and supporting businesses, the AWGA is committed to working together to advance the growth, knowledge, and reputation of Arizona wine. For more information, visit https://azwinegrowersassociation.com/.

About the Verde Valley Wine Festival

Now in its fifth year, the Verde Valley Wine Festival is northern Arizona’s premier wine, food and music event. All wines, spirits and food are grown and produced in Arizona. To learn more, go to verdevalleywinefestival.com.