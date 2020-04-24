6,045 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 266 deaths

It took 64 days for Arizona to record 1,000 COVID-19 cases after the first confirmed test on Jan. 26.

Since then, it took 25 days to add 5,000 more cases.

Further, it took just four days to make the jump from 5,000 cases to 6,000 confirmed positive tests of coronavirus in Arizona.

The Friday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows Arizona now has 6,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 276 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

Friday, ADHS reported 17 more deaths in the past 24 hours and 13 of those have been for patients in the 65 and older demographic. Seniors 65 and older now account for 200 of the state’s 266 COVID-19 deaths, with 39 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

Women continue to contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Breakdown of cases

Maricopa County added 146 new cases in the past 24 hours and continues to have the highest number of positive tests among Arizona counties with 3,116 cases as of Friday morning.

Pima County has 1,060 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 583 and 391 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Friday report states 60,714 tests have been done in Arizona with 9% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (2,253), but the fewest deaths (nine.) Seniors 65 and older have tested positive 1,484 times with 200 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows 75 confirmed cases, one death and six patients who have recovered from the virus.

YCCHS reports 11 confirmed cases in Sedona, nine in Cottonwood and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 2,178 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 44-31 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 45 patients with eight in critical care. VVMC reports two positive cases of coronavirus with 13 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 32 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 152 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 891,000 Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 50,401, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 82,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Friday reported 2.74 million cases worldwide, with 192,000 deaths and 752,000 recoveries.

Why Physical Distancing and Masks?

Yavapai Community Health Services reports people get infected with COVID-19 by viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze enter through your nose, mouth or eyes — the usual entry points for respiratory viruses.

“Even if they don’t cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms — such as a sore throat and dry cough — often start,” according to YCCHS. “Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly. In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system. It can take as few as two or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop. The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases can lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death. Additionally, if you've lost your sense of smell or taste, you could be a ‘hidden carrier’ of the coronavirus.”

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 24 6,045 cases



April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases





April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported