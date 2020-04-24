Be your own grocery store: plant a garden

This is without question a time when many are reflecting on the simple things in life that we had taken for granted. Almost daily, people are asking me for resources for helping start a garden.

Of course, two factors have conspired to make people suddenly interested in starting a garden: On one hand, the prospect of facing food shortages during the COVID-19 crisis, and on the other, a fabulous spring with so much vibrant life that just can’t be ignored.

During World War II, some 20 million “Victory Gardens” were planted, and by 1943, these little plots produced 40 percent of all vegetables consumed in the United States. Gardens sprang up in backyards, on city rooftops, and in any container suitable to hold soil and a few plants. One slogan on a Victory Gardens poster said, “Grow vitamins at your kitchen door.”

With restrictions for social interaction in place, and all our regional schools closed, a garden, as a healthy, fun, inviting, and safe outdoor activity is an attractive choice.

Families are seeking activities for children that do not involve a computer, smart phone or TV. At the same time, suddenly faced with home schooling, they need educational and fun activities for their children to learn about science, nutrition, and the environment.

For those of us who garden year around, our fall-winter garden is consistently a source of joy, activity, yummy salads, and vegetables. This spring it is bursting with life and begging for our attention to plant our spring-summer garden.

While we may not have a community garden in the VOC, many backyards already have some of the needed infrastructure for gardens – fencing to keep out javalinas, water, and space.

Another resource for VOC residents is that we have many fantastic home gardeners in our community that could be garden mentors if we networked.

When faced with obstacles for starting a community garden in the Sedona Harmony subdivision, Gardens for Humanity started a “gardening community” of backyard gardeners.

This would be a great model for the VOC. Our native soil is good, and with some amendments and compost can be suited for vegetables. Vegetables can even be planted alongside ornamentals, native plants, or in the understory of existing trees and shrubs (often places of rich soil). If “weeds” are growing, then vegetables can grow.

Our “Harmony gardening community” had a website and organized garden tours so neighbors could learn from each other, share gardening strategies, and bulk purchase composted manure and other supplies.

Even with the need for social distancing we can use technology to create a virtual “community garden.” We can create a neighborhood “farmers market” by putting our surplus fresh fruits and vegetables on a little table in front of our houses.

It is encouraging that so many people are now considering the sustainable strategy of planting a Victory Garden stimulated by our current crisis.

Visit our website https://gardensforhumanity.org/start-a-garden/ for an overview and some resources to help you get started, or contact Richard Sidy at president@gardensforhumanity.org