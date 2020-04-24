Community's heart never bigger than in midst of crisis

On April 16, an email was sent to our BPRCC subscribers explaining that the Verde Valley Food Crisis Fund was struggling to meet needs for PPE, volunteers and funds.

Information on how to contribute through Cornucopia Community Advocates was provided (cornucopiacommunity.org).

Forty-eight hours later, to my astonishment, in addition to contributions made directly to Cornucopia through their website, the Council mailbox contained $1,000 in checks for the cause.

Harvey Grady, president of CCA, shared with me that masks and other protective gear were delivered to them as well.

Later, I saw that The Village Gallery offered handmade heart amulets to our local first responders, to carry with them as a reminder that their courage and service are appreciated. And the community is praying for their safety.

A post on NextDoor reported that one of our Village restauranteurs is providing free meals for their furloughed staff.

At the entrance to Clark’s Market, local troubadour Solomon Morris softens our anxieties with his beautiful melodies.

The heart of the community matters, in good times and difficult times.

In my mind, this is one aspect of “the Big Why” that the Big Park Council exists – to shape and influence the character of our community. Sometimes that involves policy matters, and sometimes it involves sharing what we have and looking after each other.

The April public meeting of the Council was canceled on account of the quarantine, and as of this writing we don’t know if the May meeting will be possible. We will post information when it is available on the Council calendar, on our Facebook page, and via email to our subscribers.

Planning & Zoning Committee continues work

The Planning & Zoning Committee did conduct the scheduled March meeting via Zoom, and will do the same in April.

Minutes for the March meeting are posted on the website. Here is a summary of the topics that were covered.

The committee will prepare an inventory of undeveloped parcels that are candidates for development.

A working group of committee members will research and recommend possible approaches to development of a community plan for the Big Park region.

Active development applications including the Village Veterinary Clinic and the new MERIT broadband communication tower on Verde Valley School Road were discussed and assigned to a committee lead to investigate and report back to the committee.

Meetings are regularly scheduled for the fourth Friday of each month. Locations TBD.

The best way to stay abreast of Council activities and updates from Yavapai County is to subscribe to our email list on the home page of our website, ww.bigparkcouncil.org. Or follow us on faceBook.

Be careful for yourself.

Be generous with your neighbors.

And remember that the community is “us."