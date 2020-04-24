Cottonwood manager: one city employee tested for COVID-19
COTTONWOOD — During his report near the beginning of Tuesday’s regular Cottonwood Council meeting, City Manager Ron Corbin announced an employee has a pending test for the COVID-19 illness.
Corbin said the city’s first “direct exposure” employee concern has led to that employee being tested. He said that employee, who happens to be a man, had been exposed to a COVID-19-positive person Friday, April 17, and the employee has a COVID-19 test pending.
No Cottonwood employees have tested positive for the virus, as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Corbin said, during Tuesday’s meeting, that the results of that test should be known within “three or four days.”
Corbin said that man is self-quarantining at home. He said that he “can’t say” in which department or division the man is employed.
“The tests are pending,” Corbin told the Verde Independent on Wednesday. “Once the results are back, we will know what steps to take.”
Corbin said the April 17 exposure was work-related, but the employee is not the first city staff who has had a reason to complete a COVID-19 test.
“We have had to test numerous employees because of possible exposure from either their personal lives or from work,” Corbin told the Verde Independent on Wednesday.
He did not say how many staff members have been tested, though some employees have had possible exposures at work and others through their personal lives.
“We have tested employees in the police, fire, and transit departments, at a minimum, that I am aware of,” Corbin said.
