DAHL TO DOOR: Online shopping with Chef Lisa Dahl

Dahl to Door. Not just a clever name, but a creative venture to bring you the Dahl Organization’s award-winning foods at a time when obtaining quality meals and groceries has forever changed.

Chef Lisa Dahl has worked for over 25 years refining her restaurants and cuisine and now, with that expertise, she can deliver to you her prized chef-prepared foods made with love, and in larger portions.

Enjoy fresh, as in fresh pastas, Baby Caprese Salad and Tiramisu, and frozen cuisine, like soups along with many of the quality products she uses in her recipes. Delivery is daily to Sedona, Village of Oak Creek and nationwide.

The quieter times of the past month have given Chef Lisa time to reflect on the beginnings of her foodie trail. Perusing cookbooks containing handwritten recipes and events that inspired them has virtually given her a inspiration and drive to make her desire come to fruition.

She gives much credit to two people on her team. Scott Yates, Chief Technology Officer, Brand Developer and Photographer is the creator of the web site. He has insisted from the beginning that online ordering was a must for all the Dahl restaurants and this new venture. Lisa said he has already proved right. Orders are up 40%.

Chef Chris Kight oversees logistics of the new concept and has been working feverishly to standardize recipes for all the Dahl restaurants.

Many of us have purchased first rate staples from the shelves of A’Roma (formerly Dahl and DiLuca’s wine tasting/deli in the old Tequa Plaza) and from the shelves at Pisa Lisa. Many have savored take home meals from Cucina Rustica and Dahl and DiLuca.



Chef Lisa said her Tuscan Tomato Bisque has been a huge seller since the beginning. Her cookbook, Elixir of Life, has sold nearly 20,000 copies because it embodies many of the recipes from dishes served at the restaurants and because the recipes are easy to make.

For convenience, cookbooks, gift cards, pastas, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, tomatoes and paper goods (e.g. toilet paper by the roll) are now available online along with featured foodstuffs like Key Lime Pie, Melanzane Parmigiana (Eggplant Parmesan), Lisa’s Luscious Lasagna, Bolognese Meat Sauce, Portobello Empanada, Luscious Lemon Hummus, Porcini Meatballs w/Heavenly Porcini Truffle Cream Sauce and Tuscan Tomato Bisque.

Check out https://www.dahltodoor.com/ for product information and the extension https://www.dahltodoor.com/pages/shipping-payment for cost and delivery.

Many thanks and best wishes to Chef Lisa Dahl for sharing her dreams and realities with us.

To our readers health and happiness

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery