Drive-in church new reality during pandemic

Community Easter events in the Village of Oak Creek were quite different this year from those of the past 11 years.

The VOC Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) usually hosts a Community Sunrise service in the VOCA park at 6:30 a.m., with a Community Potluck later in the day at VocNaz.

Instead, due to social distancing, VocNaz hosted a Drive-In Easter service in their parking lot. It was well attended and many present expressed gratitude for the opportunity to get out of their homes and gather in a safe manner.

As they drove out, one attender stopped to say, “Thank you so much. I really needed this. Not just the service, but the chance to get out with other people.”

Pastor Jim Cunningham said their church was deeply concerned about people in our community, “The effects of isolation are well-documented and include depression, anxiety, social detachment, increased violence and thoughts of self-harm. We’re concerned about their physical health, but people are more than physical beings. We’re also concerned for their emotional, mental and spiritual health. We were looking for a way folks could get out of the house, experience ‘togetherness’ and still be safely within their confined space. Drive-In Church seemed to be the best and safest option.”

VocNaz tried ordering an FM transmitter to broadcast the service to the car radios of those attending. Unfortunately, because so many churches across the country were doing the same, it was backordered.

They reached out to find a local source and thought they had one secured. It, too, has been delayed for similar reasons.

They decided to set up a PA system and held the service outside, where people remained in their cars with windows up, partially or fully down, depending on their comfort level.

The Easter service article in April’s The Villager caused quite a stir locally with several negative social media posts, comments on the church Facebook page, and calls and texts asking why the church would willingly endanger the people of our community.

Pastor Jim said he shared with each of them, “The article was submitted and went to press long before the April edition of The Villager came out. Social distancing recommendations evolved quickly and there was no way for us to pull the article or publicly announce the change of plans in a forum where The Villager’s readership would see it. We put it all over social media, but that covers a limited audience.”

Having received so much positive feedback and so many requests to continue the same format, VocNaz will continue hosting Drive-In Church every Sunday morning (as long as the weather is cool enough).

You can find Drive-In Church Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz), 55 Rojo Drive, (Rojo Drive is 1/4 mile south of the Hilton round-a-bout).

If you seek additional information you can contact Pastor Jim at (702) 810-4048, call the church office at (928) 284-2334, or leave a message on their Website www.vocNaz.org or their Facebook page: Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene.