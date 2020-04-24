OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, April 24
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Food pantry services abound in VOC, Verde Valley

The Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) has a food pantry, recently restocked and expanded thanks to the generosity of Old Town Mission, the efforts of Dwight and Andrea Kadar, the Johnsons through their Cleaner Quicker Car Wash and many others in our community. Courtesy photo

The Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) has a food pantry, recently restocked and expanded thanks to the generosity of Old Town Mission, the efforts of Dwight and Andrea Kadar, the Johnsons through their Cleaner Quicker Car Wash and many others in our community. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: April 24, 2020 12:40 p.m.

There are many people out of work or surviving on reduced hours. While those qualifying for unemployment are receiving some help, budgets are still tight.

And many who are laid off don’t qualify for unemployment. It’s great to know there are people doing the right thing by helping neighbors.

There are many food sources in the Verde Valley, one right here in the Village of Oak Creek.

The Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) has a food pantry, recently restocked and expanded thanks to the generosity of Old Town Mission, the efforts of Dwight and Andrea Kadar, the Johnsons through their Cleaner Quicker Car Wash and many others in our community.

If you need food or know someone who is, please call or text Pastor Jim at (702) 810-4048 to schedule a time to come by.

If you have food to share, please contact Pastor Jim, or leave it at the front door. We are not currently accepting in perishables.

There are many food pantries around the Verde Valley. Here are a few sources:

Manzanita Outreach partners to do drive up food sharing events at several locations in Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona.

You can find specific info at https://www.mohelp.org. If you are unable to drive to their events you can register for someone to pick food up for you or have it delivered to your home.

Old Town Mission hosts a Food Pantry Monday & Thursday from 9 a.m.; to 2 p.m. at their facility at 116 East Pinal Street, Cottonwood..

They also provide Community Lunch (to-go only) from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

For additional info go to https://oldtownmission.org.

The site https://www.foodpantries.org/st/arizona offers info on food banks/pantries in a specific area.

Once you’re on their Web page, put in your address and you’ll get a list of food banks/pantries close to you.

Be sure to contact a listed pantry before driving there, as some of them may have different hours than posted or may not be currently in operation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

VOC partners with local organizations to start food pantry
Pop-up food pantry coming to local retirement center
VOC Community Potluck in the Park Sept. 15
Mike Newcomb named executive director of local Manzanita Outreach
Food Neighbors April collection helping many
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News