Food pantry services abound in VOC, Verde Valley

There are many people out of work or surviving on reduced hours. While those qualifying for unemployment are receiving some help, budgets are still tight.

And many who are laid off don’t qualify for unemployment. It’s great to know there are people doing the right thing by helping neighbors.

There are many food sources in the Verde Valley, one right here in the Village of Oak Creek.

The Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) has a food pantry, recently restocked and expanded thanks to the generosity of Old Town Mission, the efforts of Dwight and Andrea Kadar, the Johnsons through their Cleaner Quicker Car Wash and many others in our community.

If you need food or know someone who is, please call or text Pastor Jim at (702) 810-4048 to schedule a time to come by.

If you have food to share, please contact Pastor Jim, or leave it at the front door. We are not currently accepting in perishables.

There are many food pantries around the Verde Valley. Here are a few sources:

Manzanita Outreach partners to do drive up food sharing events at several locations in Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona.

You can find specific info at https://www.mohelp.org. If you are unable to drive to their events you can register for someone to pick food up for you or have it delivered to your home.

Old Town Mission hosts a Food Pantry Monday & Thursday from 9 a.m.; to 2 p.m. at their facility at 116 East Pinal Street, Cottonwood..

They also provide Community Lunch (to-go only) from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.

For additional info go to https://oldtownmission.org.

The site https://www.foodpantries.org/st/arizona offers info on food banks/pantries in a specific area.

Once you’re on their Web page, put in your address and you’ll get a list of food banks/pantries close to you.

Be sure to contact a listed pantry before driving there, as some of them may have different hours than posted or may not be currently in operation.