Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, April 24
Giving of self all in day's work for VOC's Leslie Barris

Leslie and Leon Barris

Leslie and Leon Barris

JIM CUNNINGHAM, JR., Special to The Villager
Originally Published: April 24, 2020 12:38 p.m.

“I love work and the people I take care of,” said Leslie Barris, a nurse of 17 years at Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC). Her path there was long and difficult, with more than her fair share of challenges. But her perseverance paid off for both Leslie, and her patients.

Raised in Banning, California, Leslie’s memories are mostly good, despite the volatile homelife that comes from an alcoholic father. Her dad primarily worked roofing locally but was gone from their home for brief periods of time.

“My mother was amazing! She was a waitress, strong, creative, self-taught and wise. Her formal education didn’t extend very far, but she was a lifetime student,"

Leslie married her high school sweetheart, Leon, right after graduation. She’d been friends with his younger sister since beginning school. “I think I loved him from the moment I really got to know him, probably from junior high, or before.” She says Leon was kind, strong, quiet, loved the outdoors, his family and doing things for other people. She also says he spoiled her. They were married 50 years when he passed away last September.

Her children Lisa and Loren were born in the first two years of Leslie’s marriage, Nathan arriving 10 years later. “My lifelong dream was to have a family.”

Her brother, sister and many extended family lived nearby and she remembers how close they were, spending holidays and special occasions together.

In 1979, Leslie and Leon moved their family to the Village of Oak Creek. Leon volunteered with the fire department and worked in IT (Information Technology - computers), becoming nationally recognized. Leslie volunteered as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) with Sedona Fire Department, testing the waters for a career as a nurse, something she wanted to do from a very young age. She began nursing classes at Yavapai College and worked at the newly opened Kachina Point as a nursing assistant.

When her son, Loren, passed away in 1989 at the age of 13, Leslie says her life “went into a spin cycle.” She dropped her nursing classes and quit work. The realization of how much her kids still needed her enabled Leslie to move forward. She re-enrolled in classes, becoming an RN (registered nurse) and eventually moving on to FMC.

While nothing totally takes away the pain or sense of loss, Leslie said, “God has been a tremendous help” over the years. God was important to Leslie as far back as she can remember. That large extended family in Banning all attended the same church and were heavily involved. It was a way of life for Leslie and she credits God for making her the person she is. Daughter Lisa says her mom is “sweet, kind, giving, loves and cares about people.”

After the tragedies of her life, Leslie is trying to develop into a stronger person. “Taking care of other people has also helped me a lot.” She says she loves animals, as is evidenced by her 29-year relationship with her horse Boggy Bill (“I always wanted to be a cowgirl, but that didn’t work out”). She also loves the outdoors. But, more than anything, Leslie loves her family.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.

News