How do you collect petition signatures during pandemic?

VERDE VALLEY — Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski had trouble collecting enough signatures to run for re-election. It’s not that Elinski doesn’t have many friends, he just needed to remain six feet away from the people whose signatures he sought.

The COVID-19 pandemic began to gain visibility in North America right just as candidates for Arizona county and municipal needed to collect signatures to run for election or re-election.

Even those who were running unopposed needed to collect a set amount of signatures — in person, using official forms — at a time when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was encouraging all Americans to eliminate gatherings of 10 or more people, keep all people six feet apart from one another and to close all non-essential facilities.

Some potential candidates didn’t quite make the threshold of signatures — and the pandemic likely was a factor in those outcomes.

“It was tough,” Elinski said. “I tried to collect signatures in the usual way of approaching people at first, and was met with quite a bit of hostility — understandably so.”

Elinski and other City of Cottonwood candidates decided to host an event in which voters could pull a vehicle up to an isolated table, under a picnic canopy, where sanitized pens, clipboards and forms were sitting. It’s an odd way to collect signatures — and it went much smoother with experienced voters who are familiar with signature collection.

“That kind of teamwork was the only way we could have done this,” Elinski said.

The Arizona Supreme Court is currently hearing a case regarding whether petitions for voter initiatives need to require signatures on paper, or whether such signatures can be gathered electronically.

However, the window for when county and city office-seekers needed to collect signatures ran from whenever most government offices first had petition packets available to the April 6 filing deadline, and involved collecting signatures in person.

Signature requirements vary

Cottonwood office seekers were required to get 210 signatures, per state statute, while Clarkdale candidate petitions must have a minimum of 40 signatures and not more than 80, and Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Republican District 2 candidates only needed to get 58 signatures.

Garrison, who has won office at both the county and city levels, said there were some public events lined up, at which Supervisors could have collected signatures, were canceled due to the pandemic.

While Garrison said he feels he could have gotten an earlier start collecting signatures, he didn’t have much trouble, as his requirement of 58 was so low, but he is aware of people hoping to run for various offices who were unable to collect enough.

Not everyone got enough

One of the people who didn’t quite reach their signature threshold was Jesse Dowling. The onetime Cottonwood councilmember, hoping to run for that position again, was unable to collect the 210 minimum signatures needed to run for one of the three at-large, four-year seats on the Council.

“I set up at the drive-through station, and I had what I had, but it wasn’t enough,” Dowling said.

Dowling also said it didn’t help that he and his wife started feeling ill a few days before taking a planned week off around March 9.

Though neither ended up being seriously ill, that stretch put an even further damper on collecting signatures. Debbie Hunseder, running for re-election to the Clarkdale Town Council, said she stayed ahead of things enough to get her 40 signatures collected before “social distancing” became part of Arizonans’ everyday lexicon.

“I pulled my packet back at the end of August (2019),” she said. “I started collecting signatures at that time. I had them all well before the deadline and turned them in early in March.”

Tosca Henry, running for re-election in Cottonwood, said the “table teamwork” method was essential for her and others to all get their 210 needed signatures. She said the virus scare couldn’t have happened at a worse time for local elected officials: the feedback and interaction with residents, while collecting signatures door-to-door, is her favorite part of campaigning.

Tough introduction for first-timers

For those seeking public office for the first time, a worldwide pandemic is quite the time to be introduced to the election process. That’s what Helaine Kurot went through in attempting to garner her 210 signatures to get on the Cottonwood Council ballot.

With more veteran elected officials telling her that social distancing is a rare type of circumstance, Kurot took advantage of three group table sessions — two on a Saturday and one on a Thursday — where her clipboard received about one-third of the 230 to 240 signatures she ended up submitting.

After that, it was off to the Fry’s and Safeway grocery entrances, picking up a few signatures at a time while attempting to maintain a six-foot social distance.

Kurot owns 360 Automotive in Cottonwood.

“I was surprised to learn how many of my customers shop at Safeway,” she said.

Kurot and Henry both said it’s unfortunate that none of the Cottonwood races are contested, as there are only as many qualified candidates as there are open positions.

“It would have been better to have a real election,” Kurot said.

Kurot said while it was a great deal of effort time investment to get signatures during a health scare, the feedback and discussions accomplished with potential constituents was very enlightening.

“I learned there’s a lot of misconceptions about what certain governments can and cannot do,” she said. “And I learned there are many residents who would like to see more money spent on road repair.”

Kurot said despite every candidate in her city being unopposed, the collaborative effort to collect signatures was refreshing to experience.

“It was really nice to see everyone working together,” she sai