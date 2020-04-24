Light at the end of the tunnel: Getting out of the penalty box

It has been a few weeks since The Penalty Box article was published. I am so pleased that quite a few friends, as well as people I did not even know, thanked me for writing this. We all seem to be “coping” - some far better than others.



As we begin our very slow re-entry into the world, here are a few of my takeaways at this point. What was our Nation like before this watershed event began? What do we absolutely want to preserve – what do we NOT want? What do we want to do better, much better, than before?



What have we learned that we want to continue –in government, big business, entrepreneurial businesses, healthcare and in our personal lives?



There are so many stories of kindness coming out – I sincerely hope we all can continue acts of kindness every day. It doesn’t need to cost anything.

It might just be something we do when we cross paths with someone at the grocery store, or on a hiking trail. It might be a simple compliment to someone in passing.

For me, the realization that technology will be more prevalent in so many ways in whatever I do has become a reality. I am learning HOW to do more using interactive web-based innovations. I might actually finish editing my 3rd book and self-publish it; I might re-look at my booklet projects from a few years ago and bring them to life again on the Internet. I will soon be able to go to a workshop in a real classroom setting; but, I can also move forward with learning from my home office.



I have missed my family and beautiful friends so much….time to start doing face time or zoom time with them on a regular basis.

Finally, I have cherished the simplicity of life, walking with my sweetheart, almost every day, or walking alone, and eating reasonably healthy foods (OK, I still love dots and gelato).



My mind has been so much more creative of late – that is something I hope I retain for a long, long while.



There is a tv show that I really like, BLUE BLOODS. It has been on for years. In each episode, there is a family dinner with all of the family members, starting with the grandpa and going down to the youngest kids. It is a sacred meal on Sundays.



Governor Cuomo told a similar story today about his children and reviving their Sunday lunch during this Coronavirus time. It started with his grandfather who was an immigrant. Each of those Sunday meals were the same, spaghetti and meatballs.



G’pa used to call it his “vacation”. The younger generation never understood, until one day G’pa explained that he owns and runs a small grocery market. It is open all day, 7 days a week. He has never actually taken a vacation.



Those three hours with family, he explained, are his vacation. During this time of “aloneness”, the Governor said that for the first time in many years, he has all three of his grown, working daughters at home. So, he re-started the family Sunday dinner of spaghetti and meatballs once again.

I am hearing many stories of parents spending unheard of meaningful times with their young and teenage kids, doing things together that they had not done together in years.



I hope that kind of kindness will stay with all of us for many decades to come. Yes, we will soon be out of the penalty box and back in the game.

For many people, this isolation may seem like you are going through a long, dark tunnel. The good news is that there is now a light at the end of the tunnel, and it is NOT that of an oncoming train.

