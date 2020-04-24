Meet your Big Park Rep. Mary Morris

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.

I am the Big Park Council’s rep for the Solo De Paso RAM. This group was formed and accepted as the newest Big Park Council RAM at the end of 2019. Our neighborhood is part of unincorporated Yavapai County and located in the Village of Oak Creek/Big Park area. We were not part of an existing HOA or other development and prior to forming our local RAM, our neighborhood had no representation with the Big Park Council. We reached out to the Big Park Council and simply completed the Residential Association Member application. In so doing, our neighbors can now have their voices heard within this organization regarding development and other issues facing our small rural community. Meetings are typically held the second Thursday of the month at the Village of Oak Creek fire station training room at 9am. I highly encourage all residents to attend and get involved. www.bigparkcouncil.org.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

My professional career spanned over 40 years in the marketing and media business. Building long term relationships with clients and reps along with developing “out of the box” solutions to marketing challenges were some of the aspects I found especially satisfying and had a knack for.

I founded Morris Media in 1994, a highly regarded independent media planning and buying firm in the Northwest.

Prior to that I held senior media positions at top Northwest advertising agencies. My portfolio includes extensive work creating successful media campaigns for non-profits, governmental agencies and for-profit businesses.

Retired?

While technically retired from the advertising business, I’ve become very involved in supporting many of my passions in this wonderful community.

I’ve become known for initiating and mobilizing grassroots efforts for the protection of the magnificent Sedona red rock lands I call home in addition to serving on the boards of various local non-profits.

One of my passions is protecting our unique rural small-town character. Like many residents, I believe this area is the most beautiful place in the world and it’s a true privilege to live here.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

My husband Scott and I grew up in the Pacific Northwest. We first visited Sedona about 20 years ago. Like so many others we were overwhelmed with the breath-taking beauty of the red rocks and rural nature of Sedona. As avid horseback riders, the fact that Sedona offers equestrian trails was a double bonus. We’ve owned our home in the Village for over 15 years.

Concerns about the future include balancing growth with responsible development while honoring our friendly small-town rural character and staying mindful of our western heritage and supporting our community vision … ensuring it’s a vision along with a community plan that is no longer ignored or dismissed as simply “aspirational” and not valid.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

Growing up I felt very fortunate to have horses as part of my life. My family raised over 50 purebred Arabian horses. In the summer we would travel throughout the Northwest to horse shows as well as doing lots of trail riding in the Cascade mountains. My life has always had horses in it.

I’m an active horsewoman and enjoy riding my current Arabian trail horse “Mojo." We practice Parelli Natural Horsemanship. This is a training and communication method that embodies love, language and leadership.

Those characteristics follow through with all the organizations I’ve been involved in and support.

Some of these groups include the Verde Valley Sinfonietta, Verde Valley Voices, Rainbow Acres, Red Rock Trail Fund, Back Country Horsemen of Central AZ, and Veterans Equine Therapy Alliance.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

After many years of relative inactivity, in 2018 it became obvious development issues were about to come to the forefront of local concerns. At that time, I volunteered to serve on the Big Park Council Planning & Zoning Committee. Since that time, I have become quite familiar with the Yavapai County Ordinances and have testified at many county hearings as a concerned local resident.

In 2020 I was again appointed to the BPC Planning and Zoning Committee and I’m looking forward to applying the knowledge I’ve gained with regard to development issues and bringing a voice to my neighborhood RAM and all of the Village when working on recommendations for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.