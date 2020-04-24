Suspect sought in theft of auto from Cottonwood home
COTTONWOOD - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect.
Sunday, April 12, sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., according to a news release, an unidentified man or boy entered a home in the 1700 block of Kerley Lane in Cottonwood and removed keys for a white 2011 Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
The suspect then took the vehicle from the garage at the residence.
The vehicle was found abandoned the next morning near Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood. The subject was seen, by an eyewitness, dressed in all black, getting out of the vehicle and into a similar white van and driving away on Camino Real, toward Rio Mesa Trail.
Upon inspection of the stolen Chrysler, YCSO deputies discovered the engine to be damaged beyond repair.
Deputies also located a Speedway gas station bag with candy wrappers — which did not belong to the vehicle’s owner — inside the vehicle.
Deputies obtained video footage of the suspect from the Speedway Gas Station in Cottonwood where the candy was purchased.
The male subject entered the Speedway and purchased the items on April 12, just after 11 p.m.
The subject is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 21, 5-foot-8 to 5-feet-11 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with black hair.
The subject is wanted on charges theft of a means of transportation, burglary, trespassing and felony Criminal damage.
If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn a $300 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
Tips are always anonymous.
